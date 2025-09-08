TotalEnergies tipped to sell UK assets to Neo Next

TotalEnergies is in talks to sell off its UK assets to the newly formed Neo Next, industry sources have told Energy Voice.

As North Sea firms met in Aberdeen last week for Offshore Europe, rumours were spread about the moves being made in the UK’s energy sector.

One talking point that proved to hold true was Spirit Energy CEO Neil McCulloch’s move to take on the top job at Shell and Equinor’s joint venture, Adura. This was confirmed by the two North Sea giants on Monday.

Another talking point concerned mergers and acquisitions (M&A), something that the formation of Adura signals as a trend in UK waters.

Another prominent combination was delivered in July as Norwegian private equity-backed Neo Energy acquired Repsol’s UK business to form the Aberdeen-headquartered Neo Next.

It is this business that is at the centre of the sector’s latest scuttlebutt. It is no secret that TotalEnergies is focusing its efforts on regions other than the UK, and this forms an opportunity for Neo Next to further expand its portfolio.

The French supermajor’s chief executive, Patrick Pouyanné, has previously stated that the company has “little future” in the UK. It was also revealed to be the North Sea’s top tax payer.

However, previous efforts to offload UK assets have fallen through, namely its sale of the Shetland Gas Plant and its GLA fields.

It had attempted to sell the island assets to the ill-fated Prax Group, however, the deal was not delivered before the Lindsay oil refinery owner went under.

TotalEnergies was contacted about the potential move and, like other organisations of its ilk, it chose not to comment on “market speculation”.

Neo Next was also contacted for comment.

Why would TotalEnergies combine with Neo Next?

Bringing the French supermajor’s UK operations under the North Sea’s newest player would make sense, under certain conditions, analyst firm Wood Mac told Energy Voice.

Precedent has been set for deals such as this one. Analysts commented: “Majors divesting assets to UK-focussed independents has been commonplace in the UK, and we have seen new owners/operators re-visiting developments and extending asset life by pursuing opportunities that were perhaps not seen as material for the previous operator.”

The real question that lies at the centre of the rumour is ‘why would TotalEnergies sell up?’ The answer to that is simple, tax.

Previously, one of the lawyers who worked on the Neo merger with Repsol explained that “hundreds of millions in tax” could be saved with such deals.

The UK has implemented a 78% rate of tax on operators, with some looking to shelter themselves through joint ventures, while others have tipped plans to up sticks and vacate the country.

TotalEnergies has no historic tax losses on its UK assets, meaning that it bears the full brunt of a fiscal regime much bemoaned by industry.

However, Neo Next stands to alleviate that issue with its current standing.

“TotalEnergies is a large UK taxpayer, so their assets wouldn’t offer material tax losses,” commented Wood Mac.

“However, Neo Next does have a large tax loss pool so, in theory, any new acquisition would allow them to accelerate the use of those existing tax losses against a larger portfolio,” Wood Mac analysts explained.

“This could generate additional upside for the business if it were to pursue an acquisition of TotalEnergies’ UK assets.”

Implications for Gryphon

But what about decommissioning? Would Neo Next be taking on the bill for scrapping the Gryphon floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel?

Not necessarily. When the Norwegian-backed firm was created, Repsol held onto some of its decommissioning liabilities as part of the deal.

TotalEnergies’ most notable decommissioning activity in the UK centres around the Gryphon FPSO, which had plans approved by OPRED and recently had courts back up the decision, following a challenge from Nobel Oil.

It is unlikely that Neo Next would seek to revive this asset and instead allow TotalEnergies to continue decommissioning on its own.

“If a deal were to materialise, we assume TotalEnergies would retain the liability to decommission Gryphon, much like how Repsol has retained liability at some of its decommissioning assets from the Neo Next deal,” Wood Mac surmised.

Something old and something new: TotalEnergies UK combination makes sense

The combination of Repsol and Neo brought on board ageing assets from the Spanish firm and new prospects from the Norwegian-backed business in a move that fit “quite nicely,” Wood Mac’s James Reid tipped ahead of any formal announcement of the combination.

TotalEnergies offers a mix of its own, offering up a portfolio made up of late-life assets and those set to run for decades.

“The TotalEnergies portfolio has some late-life assets in it (GLA and Alwyn Area, for example), but there are assets in there, such as Elgin/Franklin, which are forecast to produce out to 2040,” Wood Mac commented.

“There is also upside at the likes of Culzean from potential development and exploration drilling, which, if successful, could extend the life out into the late 2030s.”

Takeover from Neo Next would see it expand its ownership of several TotalEnergies assets.

Currently, the North Sea’s newest player owns a 4.38% stake in TotalEnergies’ Elgin/Franklin and 18.01% in Culzean.

TotalEnergies currently controls 46.17% of the Elgin/Franklin fields and 49.99% of Cluzean.

The firm’s ageing GLA may also have some gas in the tank, as Shell’s Victory field is set to tie back to the assets following approval in early 2024.

Ultimately, onboarding the French major’s UK production will serve to boost Neo Next’s portfolio by around “200 mmboe [million of barrels of oil equivalent] of 2P reserves and improve the gas to liquids weighting of Neo Next,” said Wood Mac.