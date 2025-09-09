The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating an explosion that took place on the Seagull field in March this year.

The HSE issued an improvement notice against Ithaca Energy, the operator of the field, after a coiled tubing deployed perforating system prematurely fired on 15 March while drilling well J4, the final well of the development.

A total of four perforating runs, which is where holes are blasted between the wellbore and the reservoir, took place without incident. During the fifth run, a firing ball was retained in the tubing, according to the HSE improvement notice.

The body said that this was down to a lack of sufficient supervision and some personnel not having enough experience to perform the work.

During the sixth run, a pressure differential developed on the Seagull field, resulting in the premature activation of the perforating firing head.

According to the HSE, recovery operations have since been performed and the well is once again in a safe condition.

An HSE spokesperson said: “Following an incident on 15 March this year, enforcement action has been taken and the investigation into what happened continues.

“Learnings from the investigation will be shared with industry following its conclusion.”

HSE added that all personnel involved in the operation were in a safe position and no injuries were reported. In addition, no well fluids were released into the environment.

Well J4 is due to start production in the second half this year.

The Seagull field is joint owned between Ithaca Energy and BP, with each holding a 50% stake.

A spokesperson for Ithaca said: “Ithaca Energy can confirm that we received an improvement notice from the HSE relating to an unplanned event that occurred in March 2025 on our Seagull J4 well.”

They added: “Ithaca Energy is committed to safe and responsible operations and accordingly have promptly executed measures to prevent any recurrence which has seen the notice fully closed out by the HSE.”