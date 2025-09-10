Troubled Triton production slumps again

The Triton FPSO will take another hit to production, less than a month after the vessel lifted first oil following its production restart this summer.

Asset stakeholder Serica Energy wrote that “production is currently running at a significantly reduced rate” at Triton due to “required repairs”.

Operated by South Korea’s Dana Petroleum, the beleaguered vessel stopped production at the end of 2024, with operations resuming on 27 December after issues with its export gas compressor were dealt with.

This resulted in Serica reporting its production output had taken a hit at the end of 2024.

Compressor issues have struck again as Serica reported: “Work is currently continuing to deliver two compressor operations.”

The North Sea player argues that the latest work on the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will result in a boost to production from the site.

“Production net to Serica from the Triton FPSO reached over 25,000 boepd in August, and running with two compressors can deliver an increase from this figure through the addition of production from the EV-02 well on the Evelyn field,” Serica told shareholders on Wednesday.

Following the stock market update, Serica’s share price tumbled by nearly 15%. By 0945am, shares were valued at 151.60p, which marked a 26.6p downturn on Wednesday morning.

Triton downtime: A brief history

The FPSO also suffered damage in January from Storm Eowyn, which, in turn, revealed other issues, leading to the extended downtime.

Plans to restart Triton by the end of March, following the incident, were pushed back to May.

During the shutdown, extensive repairs to the inert gas marine system were completed, with over 100 components on the system either replaced or refurbished.

Topside modifications were made in readiness to accept the start of production from the Belinda field, expected in early 2026.

Triton also underwent significant safety-critical maintenance work on the firewater system, and valves and sections of pipework were replaced.

Three Triton fields to halt

In addition to the latest work on Triton’s compressors, the connected Bittern field is undergoing subsea infrastructure work.

The work on the site was initially pushed back from this summer and was expected to be delivered in 2026. However, Dana has brought work in the field forward to November.

Due to the location of work on the associated pipeline, the work will also “halt production from the Evelyn and Gannet fields,” Serica confirmed.

After successfully restarting Triton earlier this year, Serica recorded production levels of 55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in mid-August.

As a result of the latest work on the asset, Serica has revised its production guidance for 2025, dropping from between 33,000 and 35,000 boepd, to 29,000 and 32,000 boepd.

Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty commented: “This is frustrating, but not unsurprising given the wide range of maintenance and upgrade activity that was undertaken earlier this year.

“The maintenance programme in 2026 will now be lighter (and possibly shorter in duration) due to the Bittern work being brought forward and as such it is possible that FY26 production could be higher than previously forecast.”