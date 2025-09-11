Green energy boss calls for oil and gas CfDs 

The founder of green energy firm Ecotricity, Dale Vince, has called for oil and gas operators in the UK to be offered set prices through the government’s green energy contracts for difference (CfDs) scheme.

Vince claimed that this would not be a “subsidy” and pointed to analysis conducted by his firm, which he said would “cut consumer bills” by £50 billion a year, as he added that his idea would “benefit the whole country”.

CfDs are typically handed out to renewable energy projects through the government’s allocation round process.

These are contracts between low-carbon electricity generators and the Low Carbon Contracts Company, a government-owned company that manages them at arm’s length.

The government puts aside cash for and sets “strike” prices – a figure which represents the maximum price per MWh that a project of a particular type can receive. This affords renewable energy developers financial certainty for their projects.

© Supplied by Ecotricity

“The North Sea is in decline; it’s got about ten years of production left,” Vince said as part of his reasoning for oil and gas CfDs.

“It peaked in production 25 years ago, and that’s a fact that I don’t think gets enough airtime.

“And there’s a risk, while the oil and gas sector is exposed to global pricing, which is very volatile, there’s a risk of a kind of cliff-edge moment when the operators, they’ll walk away in a bad year in these last ten years as production declines.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Vince said that “it seems sensible” to him to afford oil and gas companies similar financial stability by extending “green energy’s CfD scheme for fossil fuels in this scenario.”

A polarised North Sea debate

“There’s a lot of hot air about the North Sea at the moment, about protecting jobs,” Vince said.

He pointed to the polarised political debate taking place in the UK that has set to pit renewables and oil and gas against each other.

“We’ve got the right wing setting up net zero against the North Sea as if they’re enemies; they’re not enemies.”

Oil and gas being included in CfDs would “remove the heat from the debate” while seeing out the energy transition “properly” and “maximise what we take from the North Sea,” Vince continued.

He argued that including oil and gas would shelter UK operators from international pricing while giving them “certainty” and the ability to “protect the jobs in the industry”.

Oil and gas in Britain’s electricity bills

Vince also took aim at UK energy bills, which are “too high, there’s no doubt about that”, and he claimed that “part of the reason” for this is international commodities pricing.

He argued against the fact that the UK “allow the price of electricity from gas to set the price of electricity.”

He said decoupling of prices is “an important thing on its own two feet” and doesn’t need to be tied to a back for CfDs for oil and gas extraction.

“I’ve been campaigning for this, we call it breaking the link, for a few years now. There are billions and billions of pounds wasted in our energy system through our energy bills from this link,” he added.