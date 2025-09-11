Anasuria Hibiscus set to drill North Sea Teal West prospect

North Sea operator Anasuria Hibiscus UK is set to drill the Teal West prospect after securing environmental approvals from offshore regulators.

Anasuria Hibiscus, a subsidiary Malaysia’s Hibiscus Petroleum, secured UK government approval for Teal West in 2023.

Earlier this month, offshore environmental regulator OPRED granted approval for plans to drill Teal West using the Shelf Drilling Fortress rig.

The Teal West field will be developed as a tieback to the Anasuria floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Hibiscus operates the Anasuria FPSO through its Anasuria Operating Company (AOC) joint venture with fellow Malaysian firm Ping Petroleum.

Fortress rig mobilised to Teal West site

A spokesperson for Anasuria Hibiscus told Energy Voice that the firm has already mobilised the Fortress rig to the Teal West site on a 90 day programme.

“Subsea installation will take place in Q2 2026, with first oil expected in the middle of 2026,” the spokesperson said.

Hibiscus had forecast Teal West to have a production life of 10 years with the potential to produce 10.4m barrels of oil (boe) and 9.8 billion cubic feet of gas.

However, the Anasuria Hibiscus spokesperson confirmed a shorter timespan for the project.

“On an annualised basis, we expect production to average about 4,500 boe/day in 2026,” the spokesperson said.

“Production life is approximately 2 years, with 2P reserves of 4.3 MMboe (3.7 MMbbl of oil, 0.6 MMboe of gas).”

Anasuria FPSO cluster

Overall, the operator expects to make “minimal modifications” to the Anasuria FPSO to accommodate production from Teal West.

“As the Teal West fluids are analogous to those from the existing Anasuria Cluster fields that tie into the FPSO, existing processing facilities are suitable within existing capacity,” the spokesperson said.

“Costs and downtime are being managed by aligning Teal West activities with planned host operations, leveraging existing infrastructure, and implementing real-time reservoir surveillance and monitoring to ensure uptime and throughput.”

The development will involve “additional jobs related to engineering, commissioning, and tie-in activities” with contractor engagement and local supply chain activity expected during the planning and post tieback phases, Anasuria Hibiscus said.

Anasuria electrification

Anasuria Hibiscus said while no modifications to the FPSO’s power supply are required for Teal West, the firm is continuing to look at options to reduce emissions.

“The consideration of decarbonisation measures is under review to ensure feasibility and regulatory alignment,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator urged oil and gas firms to undertake “serious investment in large-scale active emissions abatement projects”.

But there are concerns within the industry about whether electrification represents a viable option for older production assets.

Policymakers have promoted floating wind as a way to decarbonise offshore assets, but operator CNOOC recently dealt a blow to electrification plans at its Buzzard platform.

Speaking to Energy Voice in 2023, AOC chief executive Richard Beattie said there are “challenges to be overcome” in terms of electrification for the Anasuria FPSO.

Fyne and Marigold development plans

In addition to Teal West, Anasuria Hibiscus is also continuing to progress plans to develop the Fyne oil field as a tieback to the Anasuria FPSO.

Elsewhere, the company is also assessing the Marigold cluster after it picked up additional licences as part of the 33rd licensing round last year.

Anasuria Hibiscus is jointly developing the Marigold field alongside Ithaca Energy and Caldera Petroleum, with the wider cluster also encompassing the Sunflower, Kildrummy, Crown and Cross fields.