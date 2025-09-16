Shell and Equinor have been titans of the North Sea for decades, and in late 2024, the pair announced that they would be merging their UK assets.

Announced on the morning of 5 December 2024, the firm that would come to be known as Adura was touted as “the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer”.

Shell bosses confirmed on the day of the announcement that 1,300 workers from across Aberdeen will be joining its new independent North Sea joint venture (IJV).

Both firms are set to hold a 50% stake in the business, with 1,000 employees coming from Shell and the other 300 from Equinor.

The pair confirmed that their IJV would set up shop in Aberdeen, and would take over stakes of Equinor’s Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields and Shell’s Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.

Following the announcement of the merger, Equinor valued its UK assets at $7.87 billion.

The merger marks a historic end to Shell’s 50-year plus status as a UK operator.

To continue to produce oil and gas in the UK in the coming decades in what is an “already mature basin,” Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director, Zoë Yujnovich, said her firm was “combining forces with Equinor”.

“The new venture will help play a critical role in a balanced energy transition providing the heat for millions of UK homes, the power for industry and the secure supply of fuels people rely on,” she added.

At the time of writing, Adura has yet to open its doors, however, it is expected to establish itself by the end of the year.

Adura: The full timeline

December 2024: Shell and Equinor announce JV

Amid a challenging investment climate for oil and gas firms in the North Sea, Equinor and Shell’s Adura was welcomed as a means to breathe new life into ageing assets.

As the two giants are international players, any investment in the UK has to stand up against global options.

However, by divesting their UK assets to a company with a footprint solely in the country, competition for capital will be all but eliminated.

Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty said that Adura “will be better placed for future investment” as it can show assets the “love and attention that they were arguably not receiving in the past, given the mature status of the UKCS.”

This supported the claims made by Yujnovich on the morning of the joint venture announcement when she told Energy Voice: “Arguably the focus that we can bring to these assets may well indeed extend the life of the existing assets, particularly those that perhaps are a bit more mature in age.”

February 2025: Shell welcomes Penguins FPSO vessel in the North Sea

What is a new North Sea operator without a few new projects? Adura won’t have to find out, as months after Shell and Equinor announced their oil and gas joint venture, the London-listed supermajor brought its Penguins project online.

Shell kicked off production from its 100 million barrel redevelopment off the east coast of Shetland in February 2025.

The project saw Shell welcome its first new manned vessel in the UK in three decades, the Penguins floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The project will be operated by Adura when ownership switches hands and the new firm will claim a 50% stake in the field.

© Supplied by Sevan SSP

The remaining 50% will also be owned by a newly formed joint venture business, Neo Next, which was formed from combining Repsol UK and Neo Energy.

Sanctioning the project in 2018, Shell said it would unlock 80 million barrels of oil equivalent, create hundreds of jobs, and keep the gas hub producing beyond 2035.

The redevelopment of the Penguins field involved drilling additional wells, which were tied back to the new FPSO.

Peak production at the site is estimated at around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

January to June 2025: Jackdaw and Rosebank in court

From new projects to legal woes, Shell and Equinor both got themselves caught up in a court hearing, which called into question the future two of the largest undeveloped North Sea fields, Rosebank and Jackdaw.

Both projects were permitted to go ahead with preproduction work after Scotland’s Court of Session ruled that the environmental approvals for the two projects were unlawful.

This decision was made in January, however, the pair of North Sea giants had to wait until they received clarity on what new environmental impact assessments (EIAs) would be looking for.

© Supplied by Stop Rosebank

This information was delivered in June when the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) revised guidance to provide “clarity” on how oil and gas developers should account for downstream, or scope three, emissions in their consent applications.

Scope three emissions were the linchpin of campaign groups Greenpeace and Uplift’s legal challenge to government over the approval of previous EIAs submitted for Rosebank and Jackdaw.

The pair have yet to receive a renewed go-ahead for their projects, however, it is no doubt important to Adura that these fields start producing.

Rosebank project partner Ithaca Energy has said it expects Rosebank to secure revised consents in 2026.

April 2025: Shell and Equinor confirm Adura headquarters

In the months following the announcement of Shell and Equinor’s IJV, many questions were raised. Where will the firm be headquartered? What will the company be called? And, who will lead the business?

The first of these questions to be answered was the location of Adura’s HQ. It was known that the firm would call Aberdeen its home, but with both majors having their own Granite City bases, there was still uncertainty.

© Supplied by Dale Murray/DCTM

In April, the pair confirmed that Adura would be based at Shell’s new Aberdeen base in the Silver Fin Building on Union Street.

Shell opened its offices after moving out of its historic Tullos HQ in March 2023 with the most notable change for staff being the lack of a canteen in the new offices.

The building has since been demolished:

Shell’s move to the city centre was welcomed by local businesses, with one local , the owner of Chapel Street’s patisserie Almondine, Jenny Bromley claiming that the increased footfall was “just what that area needs.”

June 2025: Shell and Equinor name joint venture ‘Adura’

© Supplied by Adura

With a base of operations confirmed, people now wanted to know what to call the Shell and Equinor IJV.

Would it be Shequinor? Or something similar, with both businesses being represented under a new brand? Not at all! Instead, the pair came up with a completely new name.

In June, it was revealed that the joint venture would be named Adura, bringing together the ‘A’ of Aberdeen and the ‘dura’ from durability.

At the time, Simon Roddy, senior vice president of Shell UK upstream, said that the name is “rooted in a proud history in the North Sea and looking forward with confidence to delivering secure energy for the UK for many years to come”.

September 2025: Spirits raised as Adura CEO named

And to answer the final question, who will lead Adura? Speculation reached fever pitch at Offshore Europe in Aberdeen as Energy Voice reported rumours that Spirit Energy boss Neil McCulloch would lead the business.

Days later, on September 8, Shell and Equinor confirmed that the Spirit CEO would take on the top job at Adura when it opens its doors.

McCulloch said he is “honoured to lead Adura at this pivotal moment”.

“Adura has a clear purpose — to deliver secure energy for the UK,” he said.

© Supplied by Dale Murray/DCTM

“I look forward to working with our talented team to build a business that is operationally excellent, future-focused, and grounded in strong values.”

On the same day as McCulloch’s official announcement, the pair of North Sea giants also named Nicoletta Giadrossi as Adura’s first chair.

“Adura represents a unique opportunity to shape the future of UK energy,” said Giadrossi.

“I’m excited to work with Neil and the board to ensure Adura delivers long-term value for all stakeholders — with safety, sustainability, and performance at its core.”

The pair bring a wealth of experience to the business from both oil and gas and renewables and will serve as founding members of Adura’s first management team.