The majority of UK-listed oil and gas firms are “effectively zombie companies” struggling to attract investment, according to an analyst.

Peel Hunt oil and gas analyst Werner Riding said the UK-listed oil and gas sector is “heavily fragmented” with “only a handful of companies enjoying institutional relevance”.

Riding said these investment challenges show that a “credible and executable” mergers and acquisition (M&A) strategy is “essential” for listed exploration and production firms.

Of the 75 oil and gas companies listed on UK stock markets, Riding said 38 have market capitalisations below £20 million.

These firms are “effectively zombie companies struggling to attract capital and likely to fade away over time,” he said.

Firms in this valuation category include Orcadian Energy, UK Oil and Gas (UKOG), Nostrum Oil and Gas, Mosman Oil and Gas, and Buccaneer Energy.

‘Uphill battle’ for many UK oil and gas firms

Riding said a further 47 companies are valued at below £100m and “face an uphill battle to scale; improve balance sheets and boost liquidity”.

“Without doing so, they risk being ignored by serious investors and left to the whims of retail traders chasing speculative gains,” he wrote.

Firms in this valuation range include Jersey Oil and Gas, Zephyr Energy, Caspian Sunrise, and Pharos Energy.

© Image: Ross Creative Communications

Excluding London-listed supermajors Shell and BP, Riding said there are just 20 companies valued between £100m and £500m, with only eight valued between £500m and £3.2 billion.

“These few have achieved scale and relevance primarily through M&A, with some ‘organic’ reinvestment along the way,” he said.

“Their success underscores a critical point: for any listed E&P, or private company considering a listing, a credible and executable M&A strategy is essential.”

Firms coming in below £500m valuation include Kistos, EnQuest, Tullow Oil, Jadestone Energy, and Capricorn Energy.

UK North Sea operators

Speaking to Energy Voice, Riding said it’s important to note that not all London-listed firms are UKCS operators.

“Most of the microcap ‘zombies’ as I referred to them as, have their ‘assets’ (maybe more accurately liabilities!) located in different jurisdictions globally,” he said.

Of the UK-listed producers, Riding said there are only around five to 10 firms that could be “consequential” for the UK.

He listed firms including Harbour, Serica, Ithaca, EnQuest, Energean and Kistos as “doing a good job of reinvesting despite the tough fiscal backdrop”.

© Supplied by Ithaca Energy

For many of the other smaller firms, Riding said they will likely “continue to subsist and limp along until they can no longer find additional funding” to pay general expenses.

These firms will “eventually get suspended and go into administration”, he predicts.

“There are too many of these often companies that were once larger and they don’t do the reputation of the rest of the sector any favours,” Riding said.

North Sea M&A

Within the next 12-18 months, Riding said Ithaca, Serica and EnQuest are the “most ambitious” when it comes to further potential M&A activity.

The past two years have seen significant consolidation in the UKCS, with many analysts predicting further shakeups.

Recent tie-ups include Shell and Equinor, Repsol and NEO Energy, Ithaca and Eni, and Harbour Energy and Wintershall DEA.

Viaro Energy has also moved to acquire Deltic Energy, while Serica snapped up the assets of Parkmead Group.

Meanwhile, EnQuest recently dropped its own takeover bid for Serica.

Riding said he sees Ithaca and Serica as being among the listed North Sea operators with the most appetite and capacity for further acquisitive growth.

Harbour Energy ‘most likely’ to sell

Other firms have made moves to reduce their exposure to the UK, with Shell and ExxonMobil offloading assets to Viaro Energy. Meanwhile, French supermajor TotalEnergies is also rumoured to be looking to sell on its UK assets.

Among UK-listed players, Riding said Harbour are “probably most likely to be a seller” of some of their North Sea assets.

In recent months, Harbour has shed jobs in the UK as part of a shift towards international prospects following the Wintershall takeover.

© Supplied by Harbour Energy

“The competition for capital in [Harbour] is now quite fierce and so any further UK investment must rank against other opportunities within the portfolio,” Riding said.

“If they do not, then they will simply not get support and will be considered for divestment.”

UK oil and gas investment challenges

For many of the UK-listed oil and gas firms valued below £100m, Riding said the main barriers to securing further investment are asset quality, fragmented portfolios, lack of scale, management quality, concentration risk, lack of liquidity and “no growth”.

Riding said increasing scale would lead to increased liquidity for these firms and make them more attractive to institutional investors.

“Institutional investors need to know they can exit a position as well as enter one and this simply can’t be done in a meaningful way in many of the smaller companies <£100m market cap,” he said.

Firms also need to provide “genuine asset quality”, he said.

“Most management teams believe they have the best assets, they often don’t,” Riding added.

“And so genuine ‘world class assets’ where there is long-term visibility on production and cashflow growth, or assets that don’t come with overly complicated geopolitical risks to reconcile would likely resonate more easily.

Private equity

In addition to listed operators, many privately owned firms are also major investors in the UKCS such as Viaro Energy, family-owned Perenco, and private equity-backed NEO Energy.

Riding said in recent years, private equity firms have had “more of a preference for trade sales” compared to market listings, seeing these deals as “cleaner exit and therefore more favourable”.

“Many look at the ratings that the existing listed companies trade on and feel that they simply wouldn’t achieve the valuation they feel is inherent in their business on IPO, so they have tended to stay private for longer and either merge or try and sell themselves to a larger player,” he said.