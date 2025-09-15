The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac signs extension for former Shell North Sea assets

Petrofac has extended its Southern North Sea contract with Viaro's ONEgas West less than a year after the firm took over the assets.

September 15th 2025, 11:38 am
2 min read
Shell's Clipper platform in the UK North Sea.© Supplied by Shell
The Clipper platform in the North Sea.
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen services firm Petrofac has signed a contract extension for operations on Southern North Sea assets recently handed over by Shell.

ONEgas West encompasses the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and OneGas Barge campaigns in the UK Southern North Sea.

Petrofac said that 50 personnel support operations for ONEgas West. These jobs have been created across office-based, site-based at Bacton Terminal, and offshore work.

This comes as the beleaguered Petrofac aims to return to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Last week, the firm reached an agreement with Saipem and Samsung E&A, which could allow its long-awaited financial restructure to proceed.

In May, the firm had its restructuring plan approved by the High Court of England and Wales. This was after it announced plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of the deal that further reduced shareholder allocation.

Petrofac has supported the ONEgas West assets for five years, having initially signed a contract for work on the former Shell and ExxonMobil projects in 2020.

“The North Sea remains one of asset solutions’ core markets and this award demonstrates confidence held in our team and the value they drive,” said Petrofac’s chief operating officer, John Pearson.

“We look forward to continuing this relationship, delivering safe and reliable operations.”

In 2024, the Aberdeen firm secured a year-long extension for its brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) on the Shell assets.

At the time, Petrofac did not confirm the value of the extension and continued the trend by not providing a value this time around.

Late last year, Viaro announced a takeover of Shell and Exxon’s joint venture Southern North Sea assets and has now awarded a well operator contract to the north-east firm.

Since then, Aberdeen-based firm, Exceed, has been awarded operatorship of the 192 wells which make up Viaro’s One Gas West assets.

