Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea production drop equals £50bn hit to UK economy

After the North Sea Transition Authority cut its UKCS production forecast, trade group OEUK has calculated a £50.6 billion hit to UK.

September 16th 2025, 2:58 pm
2 min read
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform in the North Sea.
Reporter

The UK economy faces a £50 billion hit from a reduction in North Sea oil and gas production forecasts, according to trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

The warning comes after the UK’s offshore regulator downgraded long-term production forecasts earlier this year by just under 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

In March, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) cut the expected UKCS output for 2025-2050 to 557 million tonnes of oil equivalent, down from 681 million tonnes in its 2023 outlook.

That represents a reduction of about 124 million tonnes of oil and gas, equal to around 920 million boe, or one year of UK oil demand and six months of gas consumption.

OEUK says forecast drop due to policy, not geology

OEUK market intelligence manager Ben Ward said the changes reflect the impact of policy uncertainty, fiscal pressures and the Labour government’s decision to halt new licensing, rather than North Sea geology.

Ward said OEUK modelling shows the removal of 920mboe from UK production corresponds to a reduction of £50.6bn in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy.

“The implications for the UK’s energy balance, fiscal receipts, and industrial output are material,” Ward said.

TotalEnergies’ Alwyn installation in the North Sea.

He added that current projections from the NSTA indicate production could fall to 620,000 boe per day by 2030.

“The revised production outlook implies increased reliance on imported hydrocarbons,” Ward said.

“OEUK estimates that by 2030, up to 80% of UK oil and gas demand could be met by imports.

“This shift increases exposure to global market volatility and geopolitical risk, with implications for price stability and supply chain resilience.”

Ward reiterated OEUK’s calls for reforms to the UK’s energy profits levy (EPL), acceleration of electrification of offshore assets and “support for domestic production”.

In response to the NSTA forecasts, a UK government spokesperson said: “While oil and gas will continue to play an important role for decades to come, independent data from the NSTA shows that production has steadily declined for the past 20 years, with the UK becoming a net importer since 2003.

“We are delivering a fair and orderly transition in the North Sea to drive growth and secure tens of thousands of skilled jobs, with the biggest ever investment in offshore wind and three first of a kind carbon capture and storage clusters.”

