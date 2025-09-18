The UK’s North Sea windfall tax will cut Treasury revenues by around £10bn by 2030 as production and investment decline, according to investment bank Stifel.

Stifel said revenues from the sector will total about £6 billion to 2030, compared with £16.2bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in March.

The bank pointed to Chevron’s exit from the UK, Harbour Energy’s 25% workforce cuts and the closure of smaller firms as evidence the levy is deterring investment and accelerating decline.

Stifel argued that while Chancellor Rachel Reeves has described the energy profits levy (EPL) as “fair”, lower prices and rising costs mean it is undermining jobs, energy security and long-term revenues from the North Sea.

The Stifel warning comes as trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warns falling North Sea oil and gas production could lead to a £50bn hit to the UK’s economy.

Similarly, RSM UK has also warned falling revenues from the EPL could prompt “significant changes” to the Autumn budget and put pressure on Labour’s ambitions for GB Energy.

UK windfall tax an outlier, Stifel says

In its investment note, Stifel said the UK Treasury has already missed out on close to £5bn in corporation tax compared to OBR expectations since 2022.

Stifel analyst Chris Wheaton said the tax, which currently imposes a headline rate of 78% on oil and gas producers until 78%, is an outlier among European nations.

The UK is the only country with a windfall tax lasting beyond 2025, with similar taxes in Spain and Hungary set to expire this year.

The Netherlands lifted its windfall tax at the end of 2024, while Italy, France and Austria lifted theirs at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, windfall taxes in Germany and Greece were lifted in mid-2023.

Wheaton said in Stifel’s view, the UK has the longest lasting windfall tax “because of politics and not economic reality”.

© Supplied by Harbour Energy

“Other countries don’t have a windfall tax because there is not a windfall to tax,” Wheaton wrote.

“Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, oil prices are down 40-50% and gas

prices are down 80% from their peaks.”

Wheaton said the UK has a “punitive tax rate” compared to other energy-producing regions globally.

With Labour officials often making comparisons to Norway, which has a similar 78% tax, Wheaton said this “misses the much higher costs in the UK versus Norway”.

This results in “much less profit to tax” for UK operators, Wheaton said, and “even less cash for reinvestment”.

Windfall tax is ‘not fair’, Stifel says

Wheaton said Stifel disagrees with Reeves’ recent assessment that the UK’s windfall tax is “fair”.

“We believe that the tax trade-off has been negative for the UK, with taxes raised now causing a much larger loss of tax revenue later — the classic policy mistake, which seems to have plagued the British economy for several decades,” Wheaton wrote.

Alongside reduced tax receipts for the Treasury, Wheaton said the windfall tax is continuing to cause “significant job losses” and “impairing the UK’s energy security”.

Under the current tax regime, Wheaton said the UK could end up importing as much as 85% of its gas by 2030.

Overall, Stifel forecast the UK will lose over £20bn in North Sea tax income out to 2035-2040, with this figure factoring in additional revenues raised from the EPL.

Windfall tax reform

Stifel argued that reforming the EPL to “trigger a recovery in investment activity would more than offset” the short-term decline windfall tax revenues.

Introducing reforms to the windfall tax has also been a key ask of OEUK leading into the Autumn budget.

Last week, OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said there is “no time to lose” as “jobs are being lost today”.

His comments came after Ineos Energy chairman Brian Gilvary said his firm has “stopped investing in Britain” due to the windfall tax.

Similarly, US oil and gas firm Apache announced last year that it would cease operations in the UK by the end of 2029 due to the EPL.

© Supplied by ExxonMobil

Calls to reform the windfall tax have also been seen from outside the oil and gas sector.

Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson has called for a “pragmatic” approach to North Sea production.

Meanwhile green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince has argued for oil and gas operators to be offered similar contracts to those given to renewable energy developers.

Autumn Budget

The UK government will outline its plans for the North Sea as part of the Autumn budget on Wednesday 26 November.

In response to questions from Energy Voice, a UK government spokesperson said: “We know that oil and gas will be with us for decades to come.

“We will manage the transition to clean energy in a balanced way that helps communities, such as through Great British Energy which has already announced £300m into Britain to create thousands of jobs and the Office for Clean Energy Jobs, supporting workers to reskill.

“On tax we are taking a responsible and proportional approach which recognises the ongoing role of the sector in our energy mix and workforce.

“The energy profits levy will end by 31 March 2030 at the latest and we are working with leaders from the sector to explore how the system should work after that so firms continue to invest and pay their fair share of tax.”