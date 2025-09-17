Malaysian operator Hibiscus Petroleum has commenced drilling at the Teal West prospect in the North Sea, spudding the well on 14 September.

Teal West is one of a small number of development wells set to be drilled in UK waters in 2025, with Hibiscus warning that the North Sea sector is under “significant pressure”.

Earlier this month, offshore environmental regulator OPRED granted approval for plans to drill Teal West using the Shelf Drilling Fortress rig.

Anasuria Hibiscus UK (AHUK), a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Hibiscus Petroleum, secured UK government approval for Teal West in 2023.

The Teal West field will be developed as a tieback to the Anasuria floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Hibiscus operates the Anasuria FPSO through its Anasuria Operating Company (AOC) joint venture with fellow Malaysian firm Ping Petroleum.

© Supplied by Anasuria Operating C

In a statement, Hibiscus said subsea installation activities are scheduled to take place in early Q2 2026, with first oil expected by mid-2026.

Fluids from the Teal West well will be processed and exported from the Anasuria FPSO.

UK oil and gas ‘under significant pressure’

Announcing the well spudding, AHUK pointed out that Teal West is one of only three development wells set to be drilled across the entire UKCS in 2025.

The company said the UK oil and gas sector is “under significant pressure” with “activity levels at historic lows”.

© Supplied by Anasuria Hibiscus UK

AHUK general manager Tom Reeve said the company is continuing to invest in the UK in the hope that the Labour government will revise the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas.

“Our approach is about firstly delivering value to our shareholders,” Reeve said.

“We are continuing to invest in the UK North Sea as we believe that at some point, factors such as energy security, the environmental cost of importing LNG and the

preservation of local jobs will encourage the UK government to proactively and positively revise the current fiscal regime.

“In the meantime, we are focused on delivering a safe and top quartile performance for the drilling operation currently being undertaken.”