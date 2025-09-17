The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea ‘unmanaged decline’ set to hit UK finances

A double whammy of too high taxes and ‘massive’ decommissioning bills will cause UK revenue black hole in 2030s.

September 17th 2025, 2:20 pm
3 min read
The Shell Brent Delta platform being brought to Able UK shipyard in Hartlepool on a barge to be decommissioned.© Supplied by Amy Mackie/PA
The Shell Brent Delta platform being brought to Able UK shipyard in Hartlepool on a barge to be decommissioned.

Ed Reed

Editor

The UK North Sea could become a net drain on government finances by the early 2030s as it heads toward “unmanaged decline,” Westwood Global’s research director Yvonne Telford has warned.

Speaking during a presentation in London, the research director said the industry was struggling as a result of the maturity of the basin and the energy profits levy (EPL).

“It’s incredibly important to sustain the sector. It’s a crucial part of the energy mix. Are we on the precipice?” Telford asked, saying there the sector was waiting for the outcome of two consultations.

The uncertainty about production – and when it tips into decommissioning – is at the heart of the uncertainty. Production is declining and Westwood does not expect any field sanctions in 2025, she continued.

In 2019, there were 90 hubs in operation. As of 2025, this has fallen to 65. Based on investment decisions as they stand, there will be only 20 hubs still in operation in 2035.

Sight of scenarios

“Things cease early” in the state of unmanaged decline, Telford explained. A higher oil price, or a more permissive fiscal state, would push back the number of wells that require decommissioning.

Picture shows; Yvonne Telford at Westwood Global. Aberdeen. © Supplied by AJL
Yvonne Telford at Westwood Global. Aberdeen. Supplied by AJL Date; 26/11/2021

The difference between a managed decline and an unmanaged decline could add up to 700 wells in 2029. “That’s a massive number.”

Rig costs have been softening recently but they are also leaving the UK. “We’re not exploring, we’re not developing, we’re not decommissioning as efficiently as we should be.”

In the mid-case cost scenario, the cumulative cost of decommissioning would be around $25bn by 2040. The high cost scenario sees this rise to $42bn.

The cost of decommissioning will be crucial to determining when the North Sea sector becomes a drag on the economy. The North Sea has been cash flow negative for the government once before, in 2015-16, when the oil sector cost the Treasury around £24mn.

“Unmanaged decline is where we are at the moment. That means a high ramp up of decommissioning and higher decommissioning costs,” Telford said. If steps were taken to maximise economic recovery, she continued, it would flatten the production outlook and slow the decommissioning burden. This would be better for HMRC in terms of revenues from the sector, but also in terms of sustaining jobs.

Supporting the oil and gas sector may provide as much as 7.5bn barrels of oil equivalent in a no-constraints case, Telford said.

“Oil and gas … is important as part of the energy mix. It’s not going to solve the energy mix. Renewables are the future, but we have to manage what we’ve got until the future is ready.”

Decommissioning

The lack of investment, as a result of tough fiscal conditions, accelerates the curtailment of production. This drives decommissioning plans. According to Westwood figures, more than 1,600 wells will become inactive in the next 10 years, with the Central North Sea the busiest.

The next major shift for the industry will be in decommissioning. The consultancy forecasts spending of more than $26 billion over the next 10 years.

“We’ve not been doing decommissioning efficiently. We should have been keeping the sector busy.”

The problem is particularly acute for rig-based work, Telford continued. “Platform-based P&A work has been happening in a timely manner, because generally they need to get that done before they move on. But rig activity, we’re not seeing the execution of that work quite so diligently.”

There is 25 years of wellbore backlog, for those fields that ceased production before 2024. Including 2024 and 2025 wells adds another 17 years of activity. “There’s an amount of work still to be done.

“It’s not smooth, it’s not a steady ramp up in terms of expenditures,” Telford said. In 2029 there is a “huge number of wells” that need to be decommissioned, driven by Beryl and Forties ceasing production. “If you’re looking at this from a service sector standpoint, how do you plan your business, if you don’t know what the work load will be in the years to come?”

