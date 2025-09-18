Allseas to remove North Sea Brae Alpha platform for TAQA

North Sea operator TAQA has contracted Dutch firm Allseas for the decommissioning and removal of the Brae Alpha platform.

TAQA said the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) contract for Brae Alpha, for an undisclosed fee, followed a competitive tender process.

Allseas will start work later this year using the Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest heavy-lift vessel.

The Pioneering Spirit will carry out the removal of the 33,000 tonne topside and 12,000 tonne upper jacket in two separate campaigns.

TAQA UK managing director Sandy Hutchison said Brae Alpha has played a “significant role in the UK’s energy security over four decades”.

The Central North Sea platform is expected to cease production “in the coming years”, TAQA said, as is the operator’s other remaining producing platform, Harding.

TAQA North Sea decommissioning

In recent years Abu Dhabi-owned TAQA has become one of the UK’s most active decommissioning operators, with the company planning to cease its UK oil and gas operations by 2027.

Alongside the Brae Alpha campaign, Allseas is also undertaking the EPRD decommissioning programme for TAQA’s other Northern North Sea (NNS) assets.

These include North Cormorant, Tern, Eider and Cormorant Alpha, which TAQA said is the “largest single offshore decommissioning contract awarded in the UK to date”.

TAQA also reached cessation of production at its East Brae platform in April this year.

The next major milestone in the company’s decommissioning schedule is the lifting of the Eider topsides.

Eider will be the first of TAQA’s NNS platforms to be removed, with the operation scheduled to take place in the next few months.

However, TAQA will not be exiting the UK entirely after acquiring a firm working on a proposed interconnector cable between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Brae Alpha platform

For Brae Alpha, TAQA said it aims to reuse or recycle at least 95% of recovered topsides material.

Brae Alpha began production in 1983 and is located approximately 170 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

The platform has produced over 636 million barrels of oil equivalent during its lifetime, TAQA said.

The company said the contract for dismantling Brae Alpha, which is being managed by Allseas, has yet to be awarded.

The firm’s Brae Bravo platform was taken to Vats in Norway following removal in 2021.

Many UKCS platforms have gone to yards in Denmark and Norway for recycling in recent years, with unions and supply chain firms criticising the decisions and urging operators to deliver more work to UK ports.

Yards in England and Scotland have also picked up some decommissioning work, with Shell’s Brent Charlie topsides dismantled at Hartlepool near Teesside.