Around 130 North Sea offshore workers on the Buzzard, Golden Eagle and Scott platforms have accepted a pay deal with CNOOC to avert strike action.

The Unite union announced in July that it was balloting around 350 offshore workers on potential industrial action, including Repsol and CNOOC employees.

But after previously voting to support a strike, and rejecting several pay offers, Unite said the CNOOC workers have “overwhelmingly” backed the new pay deal.

The union said under the deal, workers will receive a 5.5% basic pay increase with further improvements to allowances worth an additional 7%.

Overall, Unite said the deal is worth up to an extra £8,000 for the CNOOC employees depending on their role.

The group of 13o offshore workers includes control room operators, electricians, technicians, and mechanics, Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the agreement represents a “significant increase” for the workers.

Graham added that the pay deal “only came about due to our members being prepared to take strike action”.

A spokesperson for CNOOC told Energy Voice: “We are pleased that an agreement with our offshore workforce has been reached.”

North Sea industrial action

The agreement with CNOOC follows similar union recognition and pay deals with North Sea operators including Equinor, TotalEnergies and Repsol (now Neo Next).

Earlier this year, medics on Shell’s North Sea platforms also secured a pay bump worth around £2,500 per year, as did workers at Ellesmere Port in the north west of England.

Unite has also been playing a key role in campaigns centred on onshore oil and gas and industrial facilities in Grangemouth, Teesside and the Humber in recent months.

The union has warned of an “avalanche” of job losses in the industry as the UK’s refining capacity diminishes and investment in the basin slows.