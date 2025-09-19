Trump calls on Starmer to exploit ‘phenomenal’ North Sea oil

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Trump calls on Starmer to exploit ‘phenomenal’ North Sea oil

The prime minister said that fossil fuels will form part of the UK’s energy mix.

September 19th 2025, 7:55 am Updated: September 19th 2025, 7:55 am
2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speak to the media ahead of the leader's meeting at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, 28 July 2025. Image: TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock© Shutterstock Feed
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speak to the media ahead of the leader's meeting at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, 28 July 2025. Image: TOLGA AKMEN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

Michael Behr

US President Donald Trump has used his state visit to the UK to call for increased oil and gas production from the North Sea.

Dubbing the basin as “phenomenal” and a “great asset,” Trump claimed that boosting oil and gas production in the US had brought fuel prices and inflation down.

He also used his comments to push back against offshore wind, saying “wind is a disaster. It’s a very expensive joke, frankly, and we got our energy prices way down”.

Trump said that the UK should follow the US’s “drill, baby, drill” policy and look to exploit the North Sea’s oil and gas resources.

Trump’s comments echo those he made at the start of the year, when he urged the UK to “open up the North Sea” on his social media network Truth Social.

And his longstanding opposition to offshore wind farms is well-established, going back to before he was president when the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm was built near his Balmedie golf course.

In response, UK prime minister Keir Starmer said that the country’s energy mix “will include oil and gas for many years to come from the North Sea.

“We have been clear about that for some time, but we also need to mix that with renewables. And it’s the mix that’s really important.”

However, he added that he was “absolutely determined to ensure that the price and cost of energy comes down”.

The Labour government has previously ruled out issuing new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, focusing on winding up existing assets while focusing on renewables and new nuclear as an alternative.

Writing on Twitter, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch supported Trump’s comments, stating: “We have to get our oil and gas out of the North Sea. I’m serious about energy security cutting energy bills.”

Badenoch made a recent pitch at Offshore Europe 2025 saying that her party would back the North Sea oil and gas sector.

Tags