Trump calls on Starmer to exploit ‘phenomenal’ North Sea oil

US President Donald Trump has used his state visit to the UK to call for increased oil and gas production from the North Sea.

Dubbing the basin as “phenomenal” and a “great asset,” Trump claimed that boosting oil and gas production in the US had brought fuel prices and inflation down.

He also used his comments to push back against offshore wind, saying “wind is a disaster. It’s a very expensive joke, frankly, and we got our energy prices way down”.

Trump said that the UK should follow the US’s “drill, baby, drill” policy and look to exploit the North Sea’s oil and gas resources.

Trump’s comments echo those he made at the start of the year, when he urged the UK to “open up the North Sea” on his social media network Truth Social.

And his longstanding opposition to offshore wind farms is well-established, going back to before he was president when the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm was built near his Balmedie golf course.

In response, UK prime minister Keir Starmer said that the country’s energy mix “will include oil and gas for many years to come from the North Sea.

“We have been clear about that for some time, but we also need to mix that with renewables. And it’s the mix that’s really important.”

However, he added that he was “absolutely determined to ensure that the price and cost of energy comes down”.

The Labour government has previously ruled out issuing new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, focusing on winding up existing assets while focusing on renewables and new nuclear as an alternative.

Writing on Twitter, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch supported Trump’s comments, stating: “We have to get our oil and gas out of the North Sea. I’m serious about energy security cutting energy bills.”

Badenoch made a recent pitch at Offshore Europe 2025 saying that her party would back the North Sea oil and gas sector.