The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Seven in ten North Sea workers ready to quit oil and gas amid ‘just transition’ concerns

A survey of 415 North Sea oil and gas workers by campaign group Platform found over a quarter were "actively looking" for work in another industry.

September 19th 2025, 12:47 pm Updated: September 19th 2025, 12:47 pm
4 min read
A group of men in overalls and hard hats walking away from camera.© Shutterstock
North Sea oil and gas workers.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

A survey of North Sea oil and gas workers has found widespread concerns over job security and distrust in both government and industry.

The survey of 415 workers, conducted by campaign group Platform, found 71% would consider moving to a job outside oil and gas, with 27% already “actively looking”.

The workers flagged poor conditions in the industry, with 53% saying things have worsened in the past five years and only 16% reporting being happy in their job.

Platform’s survey also revealed overwhelming dissatisfaction with the UK government, with 95% saying Labour is not doing enough to support them to move into renewables.

Meanwhile, 83% of respondents felt the SNP-led Scottish government is not doing enough to support workers through a so-called “just transition”.

But it was not just governments and politicians which drew the ire those surveyed, with 77% saying the industry itself is not doing enough to help them.

Workers described feeling “stressed and depressed” and fearing for the future of Aberdeen amid concerns that “the whole of north Scotland’s livelihood is in jeopardy”.

green homes heating
Aberdeen Harbour at night

However, there was significant support for Labour’s flagship publicly-owned energy company GB Energy, which is set to be headquartered in Aberdeen.

Those surveyed also strongly backed investing in and nationalising UK ports, providing jobs guarantees and training, and increasing wind manufacturing in Scotland and the north east of England.

North Sea workers ‘anxious’ about future

Platform worker transition lead Ruby Earle said the survey showed North Sea workers are “anxious about what lies ahead”.

“The message from workers is clear, they see their bosses prioritising profits and shareholder dividends over their own futures,” Earle said.

“Instead of investing to create secure, long-term jobs in renewable energy, the goal of most companies now is to squeeze every last drop of profit from the North Sea’s dwindling reserves.

Earle said workers need “tangible action” from the UK and Scottish governments instead of “warm words from politicians”.

“It is oil and gas workers who have the skills and talent to build our energy future. But they need to be supported to do so,” Earle said.

A worker on an offshore wind turbine. © Image: GettyImages
A worker on an offshore wind turbine.

“That means financial support and training for workers to move sectors, investment in domestic manufacturing to create good, well paid unionised jobs, and an expansion of publicly owned energy to make sure the wealth generated is shared.”

GB Energy and North Sea transition

According to the survey, North Sea workers view GB Energy positively but want to see bolder policies from the government to ensure it delivers jobs and community benefits.

Around 94% supported GB Energy being “transparent and democratically accountable to the public”, and 91% wanted to see the company set up a retail arm to sell renewable energy directly to consumers.

A further 90% wanted to see GB Energy having a legal responsibility to deliver jobs and transition pathways for energy workers and for the company to prioritise projects which create “good quality, long-term jobs”.

Meanwhile, 87% want to see GB Energy own majority stakes in projects, with 86% wanting elected worker representation on the company’s board.

UK and Scottish governments

Respondents also backed several policies focused on a “worker’s transition”, including 92% in favour of financial support in the form of a jobs guarantee for oil and gas workers undertaking training or unable to find equivalent, alternative employment.

Other supported policies include investing in UK ports for energy projects (90%), expanding community-owned energy (89%), minimum job creation and community investment requirements for renewable energy projects (86%), and investments in wind manufacturing in Scotland and north east England (81%).

© Supplied by Associated British P
Offshore wind components at the Siemens Gamesa and ABP port facility in Hull. . Hull. Image: Associated British Ports

Meanwhile, 81% of those surveyed backed the UK government taking ports under public control as key national infrastructure.

For the Scottish government, the oil and gas workers backed further skills and re-training funding (93%) and expanding the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to allow it to make larger investments in manufacturing and infrastructure (87%).

In response to the survey findings, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We have taken rapid steps to deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and prosperous transition, including making the biggest investment in offshore wind and carbon capture, and helping oil and gas workers access clean energy jobs through our ‘skills passport’ and training programmes.

“This comes alongside the launch of Great British Energy in Aberdeen, which has already announced £1 billion in domestic supply chains, unlocking significant investment and helping to create thousands of skilled jobs, progressing our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.”

North Sea operators

In addition, North Sea workers want to see more action from their own employers, with 89% wanting to see oil and gas firms forced to provide training pathways out of the sector and into other industries.

Nearly a third of workers (32%) said they were “unsatisfied” or “very unsatisfied” with current working conditions, with concerns ranging from job insecurity and the threat of redundancy to low pay and poor company culture.

Of the 415 North Sea oil and gas workers surveyed, 64% work offshore, 21% are working onshore and 15% were retired.

Among the offshore workers, 60% described themselves as “core crew” with employee contracts, while 33% described themselves as contractors.

Meanwhile, among onshore workers nearly half (45%) worked for an oil and gas company, 33% in the supply chain and 17% worked in midstream or downstream oil and gas.

Around 35% of respondents lived in Aberdeen with others from Inverness and Moray (9%), north east England (9%) and Angus and Dundee (5%). The rest of those surveyed lived elsewhere in Scotland (26%) or in the rest of England (13%).

Only 26% of those involved in the survey were members of a trade union.

Tags