A survey of North Sea oil and gas workers has found widespread concerns over job security and distrust in both government and industry.

The survey of 415 workers, conducted by campaign group Platform, found 71% would consider moving to a job outside oil and gas, with 27% already “actively looking”.

The workers flagged poor conditions in the industry, with 53% saying things have worsened in the past five years and only 16% reporting being happy in their job.

Platform’s survey also revealed overwhelming dissatisfaction with the UK government, with 95% saying Labour is not doing enough to support them to move into renewables.

Meanwhile, 83% of respondents felt the SNP-led Scottish government is not doing enough to support workers through a so-called “just transition”.

But it was not just governments and politicians which drew the ire those surveyed, with 77% saying the industry itself is not doing enough to help them.

Workers described feeling “stressed and depressed” and fearing for the future of Aberdeen amid concerns that “the whole of north Scotland’s livelihood is in jeopardy”.

However, there was significant support for Labour’s flagship publicly-owned energy company GB Energy, which is set to be headquartered in Aberdeen.

Those surveyed also strongly backed investing in and nationalising UK ports, providing jobs guarantees and training, and increasing wind manufacturing in Scotland and the north east of England.

North Sea workers ‘anxious’ about future

Platform worker transition lead Ruby Earle said the survey showed North Sea workers are “anxious about what lies ahead”.

“The message from workers is clear, they see their bosses prioritising profits and shareholder dividends over their own futures,” Earle said.

“Instead of investing to create secure, long-term jobs in renewable energy, the goal of most companies now is to squeeze every last drop of profit from the North Sea’s dwindling reserves.

Earle said workers need “tangible action” from the UK and Scottish governments instead of “warm words from politicians”.

“It is oil and gas workers who have the skills and talent to build our energy future. But they need to be supported to do so,” Earle said.

© Image: GettyImages

“That means financial support and training for workers to move sectors, investment in domestic manufacturing to create good, well paid unionised jobs, and an expansion of publicly owned energy to make sure the wealth generated is shared.”

GB Energy and North Sea transition

According to the survey, North Sea workers view GB Energy positively but want to see bolder policies from the government to ensure it delivers jobs and community benefits.

Around 94% supported GB Energy being “transparent and democratically accountable to the public”, and 91% wanted to see the company set up a retail arm to sell renewable energy directly to consumers.

A further 90% wanted to see GB Energy having a legal responsibility to deliver jobs and transition pathways for energy workers and for the company to prioritise projects which create “good quality, long-term jobs”.

Meanwhile, 87% want to see GB Energy own majority stakes in projects, with 86% wanting elected worker representation on the company’s board.

UK and Scottish governments

Respondents also backed several policies focused on a “worker’s transition”, including 92% in favour of financial support in the form of a jobs guarantee for oil and gas workers undertaking training or unable to find equivalent, alternative employment.

Other supported policies include investing in UK ports for energy projects (90%), expanding community-owned energy (89%), minimum job creation and community investment requirements for renewable energy projects (86%), and investments in wind manufacturing in Scotland and north east England (81%).

© Supplied by Associated British P

Meanwhile, 81% of those surveyed backed the UK government taking ports under public control as key national infrastructure.

For the Scottish government, the oil and gas workers backed further skills and re-training funding (93%) and expanding the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to allow it to make larger investments in manufacturing and infrastructure (87%).

In response to the survey findings, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We have taken rapid steps to deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and prosperous transition, including making the biggest investment in offshore wind and carbon capture, and helping oil and gas workers access clean energy jobs through our ‘skills passport’ and training programmes.

“This comes alongside the launch of Great British Energy in Aberdeen, which has already announced £1 billion in domestic supply chains, unlocking significant investment and helping to create thousands of skilled jobs, progressing our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.”

North Sea operators

In addition, North Sea workers want to see more action from their own employers, with 89% wanting to see oil and gas firms forced to provide training pathways out of the sector and into other industries.

Nearly a third of workers (32%) said they were “unsatisfied” or “very unsatisfied” with current working conditions, with concerns ranging from job insecurity and the threat of redundancy to low pay and poor company culture.

Of the 415 North Sea oil and gas workers surveyed, 64% work offshore, 21% are working onshore and 15% were retired.

Among the offshore workers, 60% described themselves as “core crew” with employee contracts, while 33% described themselves as contractors.

Meanwhile, among onshore workers nearly half (45%) worked for an oil and gas company, 33% in the supply chain and 17% worked in midstream or downstream oil and gas.

Around 35% of respondents lived in Aberdeen with others from Inverness and Moray (9%), north east England (9%) and Angus and Dundee (5%). The rest of those surveyed lived elsewhere in Scotland (26%) or in the rest of England (13%).

Only 26% of those involved in the survey were members of a trade union.