Oil & Gas / North Sea

Miliband reportedly set to allow drilling for North Sea tie-backs

The Labour energy secretary is under pressure from unions and the oil and gas sector to soften the government's position on North Sea drilling.

September 22nd 2025, 8:03 am
2 min read
Ed Miliband (Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom) visited Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Floating Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC) in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mathew Perry

Reporter

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband is reportedly set to allow North Sea drilling to continue in the form of tie-backs to existing infrastructure.

The Sunday Times, citing several sources familiar with the discussions, said Miliband is expected to allow drilling at new UKCS fields via adjacent existing sites.

The move comes as unions and the offshore oil and gas sector continue to pile pressure on the Labour government over its North Sea energy policies.

Meanwhile, Labour is also attempting to head off political pressure from the Conservative and Reform UK parties which have pledged to accelerate oil and gas extraction.

In its manifesto ahead of the 2024 election, Labour pledged to not issue exploration licences for “new fields”.

However, the party said it will manage North Sea production “in a way that does not jeopardise jobs”.

Since taking office, Labour has increased the rate of taxation on North Sea oil and gas firms in a move industry analysts have warned will backfire to the tune of £10bn.

The energy profits levy (EPL) increase has led to many firms holding back on investing in the North Sea, or seeking to leave the UK altogether.

North sea tie-backs

A source close to government discussions told the paper: “The question mark is can they do new licences in new fields if they run the infrastructure back to existing licensed blocks.”

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) estimates the UK can exploit an additional 7.3 billion barrels of oil and gas within reach of current infrastructure.

Oil rig silhouette in the North Sea

However, implementing the policy would be unlikely to unleash a sudden rush of investment.

An industry insider told the Times that a change in policy would not mean “billions and billions more barrels” of extraction.

“What it would do would give the sector a few more years,” the source said.

“And that will sustain the supply chain for longer, which will be needed for renewables.

“This would allow the transition to actually happen.”

The new government approach is expected to be set out in its response to a consultation on the North Sea energy transition.

Meanwhile, a source close to Miliband reportedly told the Times that the government will “deliver both on climate leadership and a just transition in the North Sea”.

“We are working to ensure a policy outcome which delivers on the twin objectives of the manifesto — ensuring a world-leading position on no new licences to explore new fields, and to maintain existing fields for their lifetime,” the source said.

