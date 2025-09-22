Troubled energy services firm Petrofac has secured a two-year contract renewal with North Sea operator Ithaca Energy worth $50 million (£37m).

The integrated services contract continues a longstanding relationship between the two firms which began in 2011.

Under the deal, Petrofac will provide operations, maintenance, engineering, construction and onshore and offshore technical services.

The agreement covers Ithaca’s North Sea assets, including the Alba, Captain, Erskine and FPF-1 installations.

Petrofac chief operating officer for asset solutions and energy transition projects John Pearson said the North Sea markets is one of the firm’s “core markets”.

Pearson added that the contract award “underlines the commitment from both Petrofac and Ithaca Energy to the region”.

Petrofac’s financial woes

The Ithaca contract comes amid a turbulent period for Petrofac, which has seen its shares suspended from the London stock market.

In recent years, Petrofac’s share price has plunged as the company struggled to deal with mounting debts.

However, earlier this month Petrofac reached an agreement with Saipem and Samsung E&A which should allow a financial restructure to proceed.

In May, the UK’s High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355m (£280m) in funding as part of a rescue deal.

Samsung and Saipem successfully challenged the restructure in the Court of Appeal, forcing Petrofac to further extend its debt standstill.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung relates to a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

The work did not pan out as intended and Thai Oil launched arbitration.

The company’s long-running financial woes has led to speculation from analysts that it would need to sell off non-core assets to service its debts.

Petrofac contract wins

But amidst the financial uncertainty, Petrofac has continued to pick up contracts, including $500m of awards in the first quarter of 2025.

The firm also won a $1.2bn contract on ADNOC’s Rich gas development project in the United Arab Emirates, and a contract extension for ONEgas West in the Southern North Sea.