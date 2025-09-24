The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Trump to UN: UK has closed North Sea, its ‘greatest asset’

The US president claimed he went on about the North Sea to Keir Starmer for three straight days when he visited.

September 24th 2025, 11:14 am Updated: September 24th 2025, 11:14 am
2 min read
US President, Donald Trump standing at podium during the first day of High-Level Week at UNGA80.© Shutterstock Feed
US President, Donald Trump standing at podium during the first day of High-Level Week at UNGA80. Image: Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Andy Philip

Donald Trump says Aberdeen was the oil capital of Europe but the UK has given up a “powerful edge” during a one-hour speech to world leaders.

He added his views on energy policy far beyond his own shores in a mammoth address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

In the speech, which lasted more than three times the allotted length, he claimed to know the North Sea “so well” and warned oil developers are being taxed out of drilling.

“They’ve given up their powerful edge, a lot of the countries that we’re talking about, in oil and gas, such as essentially closing the great North Sea oil,” he said.

“Oh, the North Sea. I know it so well.

“And I was with the Prime Minister (Sir Keir Starmer) – I respect and like a lot – and I said, ‘you’re sitting with the greatest asset’.

“They essentially closed it by making it so highly-taxed that no developer, no oil company, can go there.

“They have tremendous oil left and, more importantly, they have tremendous oil that hasn’t even been found yet. And what a tremendous asset for the United Kingdom, and I hope the Prime Minister’s listening because I told it to him three days in a row – that’s all he heard: North Sea oil, North Sea.”

‘Ruined by windmills’

Repeating a regular criticism of the UK’s offshore wind industry, Mr Trump said the prime minister is ruining beautiful Scottish and English countryside with windmills and solar panels.

Jumping across topics, he also said London wants to adopt sharia law, comments which a spokesman for Mayor Sadiq Khan said were appalling and bigoted.

His words on energy went down badly with climate lawyer Tessa Khan, executive director at Uplift, who said: “Trump’s views on UK energy policy are about as credible as his claims about paracetamol causing autism.”

Mr Trump was in the north-east in July and returned this month to the UK for a State visit.

