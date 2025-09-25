Aberdeen well diagnostics technology firm WellSense has signed a global licence deal with American oilfield services giant Halliburton.

The agreement covers the Granite City firm’s FiberLine Intervention (FLI) technology, which Halliburton will deploy for use in well stimulation monitoring.

WellSense chief executive Annabel Green said the deal is a “defining moment” for the firm and parent company FrontRow Energy Technology Group.

“Not only is it a strong industry endorsement of our technology and the value it delivers, but also our business model of bringing new and innovative solutions to market,” Green said.

WellSense has been developing the FLI technology since founder Dan Purkis established the firm with FrontRow backing in 2015.

Since starting commercial operations in 2018, the group has invested close to £4 million in the product to date.

Green said the Halliburton deal is a result of a “decade of innovation” at WellSense.

“Meeting the complex challenges of upstream oil and gas requires the adoption of technologies that fundamentally improve how the industry operates,” she said.

For parent firm FrontRow, the Halliburton deal marks the first time it has sold a stake in one of its group’s technologies.

FrontRow chief executive Steve Kent described it as a “major milestone” for the firm and a “clear example of how UK-born innovation can solve industry challenges and attract global attention”.

© SYSTEM

“This is FrontRow’s first commercial licence sale and a landmark in our journey,” Kent said.

“It demonstrates that innovation, when nurtured with the right expertise and support, can deliver technical success as well as real commercial value.”

WellSense targets Middle East growth

Speaking to Energy Voice, Green said while she could not disclose the value of the agreement with Halliburton it had “paid off all our debt and provided a good return to the investors to date”.

Off the back of the deal, Green said WellSense expects to see growth and an increase in headcount in key markets in the Middle East and Australia.

© Supplied by WellSense

The company also plans to maintain its North Sea operations and manufacturing, Green said.

“This is our headquarters, and it’s also where we do all our research and development,” Green said of Aberdeen.

“All of our manufacturing is currently in the North East and there’s no plan to change that at present.”

“We’re investing more in [research and development] and it makes no sense for us to put that anywhere else just now.”

FiberLine Intervention technology

WellSense said it will continue to deploy its FLI technology globally for all other oil and gas applications apart from well stimulation monitoring.

This includes well plugging and abandonment (P&A), well integrity and leak detection, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) applications.

Green said the company’s “unique bare fibre dynamic despoooling technology” delivers “superior” subsurface data technology.

“Unlike other well monitoring techniques it provides a lightweight offline intervention solution with disposable probes for significant efficiency savings and reduced risk,” Green said.

Looking ahead, Green said WellSense is targeting further technology development in horizontal well bores and in software for distributed fibre optic sensors.

Alongside major global operators like Chevron, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and TotalEnergies, Green said WellSense also has a large frame agreement with an unnamed national oil company in the Middle East.

North Sea decommissioning

Closer to home, WellSense is working with most North Sea operators with much of the work focused on preparing for well P&A.

In recent years the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator has aimed to push operators to adhere to decommissioning timelines amid concerns that delays are impacting the UK’s supply chain.

Green said firms like WellSense are “absolutely” impacted by operators continually deferring P&A work.

“The P&A space is really challenging, especially for a small company, because of that constant deferment of applications,” Green said.

© Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“The mature well sectors are perhaps stronger because there’s immediate returns to the operator on remediation.”

“[With] the market potential in P&A, anything that can reduce rig times is enormous. If [the NSTA] could deliver on the promise in terms of activity, it’d be phenomenal.”

Green said any improvements to decommissioning adherence would lead to “more investment in the UK sector to increase our operational capability here”.

“The technology is a really good fit for the P&A sector and it delivers on those things that the NSTA is seeking,” she said.

“Which is to reduce the overall P&A liabilities through reducing rig time during abandonment,

“It’s about creating that environment where the operators are progressing with their P&A work on the timescales that makes sense for a service company”.

FrontRow Energy Technology

Alongside WellSense, the wider FrontRow group also includes Aberdeen oil and gas supply chain firms Unity, DTI and ClearWELL.

Former Expro Group chief executive Graeme Coutts laid the foundations for FrontRow in early 2012, before incorporating the company in 2017 with backing from BGF.