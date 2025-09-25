The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE warns of ‘fatal injury potential’ after liquid nitrogen leak on Shell North Sea platform

The UK safety regulator has warned Shell over a partial deck collapse caused by a liquid nitrogen release on its Shearwater platform in July.

September 25th 2025, 4:00 pm
3 min read
Columbus first production© Supplied by Shell
Shell's Shearwater hub
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

North Sea operator Shell has received a warning from the UK safety regulator after a liquid nitrogen release caused a partial deck collapse on its Shearwater platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the incident on 12 July this year had “fatal injury potential”.

As a result, the HSE said there “is reason to suspect” that a previous assessment undertaken at the Shearwater hub is “no longer valid”.

In an improvement notice issued to Shell, the HSE said its investigation has identified “underlying causes” relating to the adequacy of Shell’s “existing safety arrangements and/or adherence to those arrangements”.

These include “loss of containment events, suitability of weep and seep bunding, plant integrity checks, response to leaks, contractor management, control of work, monitoring, audit and review”.

The HSE reprimand follows a 2023 warning issued to Shell over inadequate safety and risk management procedures on Shearwater.

At the time, safety inspectors found safety case and risk assessment policies for Shearwater were either “not being followed or are not considered to be appropriate arrangements”.

The Shell-operated installation lies around 140 miles east of Aberdeen and remains one of the UK’s largest production hubs.

Although it recently dropped out of the top 15 producing assets, Shearwater is a key asset for Shell as the tie-back for its proposed Jackdaw development.

The platform, commissioned in 2000, will soon be operated by Shell and Equinor joint venture Adura as part of plans to combine the two supermajors’ UKCS assets.

Shearwater safety

In response to questions from Energy Voice, a Shell spokesperson said: “Shell’s goal of zero harm to people is a priority that drives every decision we make.

“A small amount of liquid nitrogen was released, damaging the deck underneath.

“None of our teams were harmed and we acted quickly to stop the leak and block off the affected area.

NEO Energy Exxon © Supplied by Shell
The Shearwater production hub.

“We informed the Health and Safety Executive of the incident immediately and are working with them to implement improvements.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said the safety regulator is unable to comment as the investigation into Shell is still ongoing.

North Sea offshore safety

The Shearwater incident is among several concerning safety lapses across the North Sea in recent months.

The HSE launched an investigation into Ithaca Energy after an explosion at its Seagull field in March.

TotalEnergies also received a reprimand after the HSE judged it created a risk of fire and explosion after failing to implement maintenance practices at its Culzean asset.

The safety regulator is set to make changes to its fire safety protocols following concerns raised about lax practices on some North Sea assets, including the Repsol-operated Fulmar A platform.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Ithaca Energy received a fine of £300,000 over a 2020 incident in which three men on its FPF-1 facility were accidentally submerged almost to shoulder height after the lift they were in flooded with water.

The HSE has also issued multiple safety alerts in the UK’s offshore wind sector relating to motion compensated gangways.

Tags