North Sea operator Shell has received a warning from the UK safety regulator after a liquid nitrogen release caused a partial deck collapse on its Shearwater platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the incident on 12 July this year had “fatal injury potential”.

As a result, the HSE said there “is reason to suspect” that a previous assessment undertaken at the Shearwater hub is “no longer valid”.

In an improvement notice issued to Shell, the HSE said its investigation has identified “underlying causes” relating to the adequacy of Shell’s “existing safety arrangements and/or adherence to those arrangements”.

These include “loss of containment events, suitability of weep and seep bunding, plant integrity checks, response to leaks, contractor management, control of work, monitoring, audit and review”.

The HSE reprimand follows a 2023 warning issued to Shell over inadequate safety and risk management procedures on Shearwater.

At the time, safety inspectors found safety case and risk assessment policies for Shearwater were either “not being followed or are not considered to be appropriate arrangements”.

The Shell-operated installation lies around 140 miles east of Aberdeen and remains one of the UK’s largest production hubs.

Although it recently dropped out of the top 15 producing assets, Shearwater is a key asset for Shell as the tie-back for its proposed Jackdaw development.

The platform, commissioned in 2000, will soon be operated by Shell and Equinor joint venture Adura as part of plans to combine the two supermajors’ UKCS assets.

Shearwater safety

In response to questions from Energy Voice, a Shell spokesperson said: “Shell’s goal of zero harm to people is a priority that drives every decision we make.

“A small amount of liquid nitrogen was released, damaging the deck underneath.

“None of our teams were harmed and we acted quickly to stop the leak and block off the affected area.

© Supplied by Shell

“We informed the Health and Safety Executive of the incident immediately and are working with them to implement improvements.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said the safety regulator is unable to comment as the investigation into Shell is still ongoing.

North Sea offshore safety

The Shearwater incident is among several concerning safety lapses across the North Sea in recent months.

The HSE launched an investigation into Ithaca Energy after an explosion at its Seagull field in March.

TotalEnergies also received a reprimand after the HSE judged it created a risk of fire and explosion after failing to implement maintenance practices at its Culzean asset.

The safety regulator is set to make changes to its fire safety protocols following concerns raised about lax practices on some North Sea assets, including the Repsol-operated Fulmar A platform.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Ithaca Energy received a fine of £300,000 over a 2020 incident in which three men on its FPF-1 facility were accidentally submerged almost to shoulder height after the lift they were in flooded with water.

The HSE has also issued multiple safety alerts in the UK’s offshore wind sector relating to motion compensated gangways.