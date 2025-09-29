Banff-based Motive Offshore acquires Norway’s Weld Integrity

Aberdeenshire firm Motive Offshore has acquired Norwegian company Weld Integrity Group for an undisclosed free.

The Banff-based firm said the deal will deliver an additional EBITDA of £1 million annually and “significantly boost” its certification and inspection capabilities and presence in Norway.

Under the deal, Motive said it will “immediately integrate” Weld Integrity’s Norwegian operations, including adding 20 new inspectors to its workforce, ensuring a “smooth transition” for all clients.

Motive said taking on the Stavanger-based Weld Integrity will also expand its customer base across new sectors from civil construction to aerospace.

Motive will also acquire Weld Integrity’s majority shareholding in Weld Integrity Oslo and Integrity Heat, which focuses on heat treatment of welds and materials.

It comes as part of Motive’s strategy to diversify its revenue mix, expand into new regions and deliver 75% of revenues from non-oil and gas sources by 2026.

Motive Offshore Group chief executive Dave Acton said Norway is an “exciting growing market” in offshore energy.

He said Weld Integrity’s “highly competent” team of inspectors will expand Motive’s non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection services.

Weld Integrity Group chief executive Max Brown will become Motive’s regional manager for Scandinavia as part of the acquisition.

Brown said there are “natural synergies” between the two firms and “many opportunities for combining our services”.

“This will enable us to tap into Motive’s international customer base across the offshore energy market, as well as offering Motive’s wider services to our current customers across Norway’s commercial and industrial sectors,” he said.

“With our EBITDA increasing 29% in the last twelve months and the potential for significant further growth, this offers an opportunity to significantly grow our combined revenues.”

Motive Offshore Group

The Weld Integrity takeover comes after Motive acquired fellow Scottish firm Aquatic from Acteon Group last year.

The move saw Motive take over Aquatic’s operations in the UK, Singapore, the US, Australia and Norway.

The company also completed the takeover of north-east Scotland firm Flowline Specialists in 2020 and Stavanger-based Pumptech in 2019.

Motive employs more than 300 people and operates in over 52 locations including Norway, Brazil, the Middle East, Taiwan and the US.