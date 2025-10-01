The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen Drilling Management secures first Guyana project

The Aberdeen-based firm will advise the Guyanese government in relation to ExxonMobil's Stabroek development.

October 1st 2025, 9:00 am
2 min read
An FPSO from above, suggesting Guyana as one of the UK's global oil investment alternatives© Supplied by SBM Offshore
An FPSO bound for Guyana.
Reporter

Scottish engineering consultancy Aberdeen Drilling Management (ADM) has secured its first project in the booming offshore oil and gas market in Guyana.

The strategic expansion as part of the Deepwater Development Consortium (DWDC) comes as ADM celebrates its 25th anniversary.

DWDC is a newly established collaboration between Hill of Rubislaw-based ADM, Cornwall-based Future Energy Partners (FEP) and American firm Teyshas Energy.

The partnership has secured a contract, for an undisclosed fee, assisting the Guyanese government on safety, environmental assurance and operational integrity in relation to ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development.

First discovered in 2015, Stabroek holds an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources.

Exxon started production at the offshore field earlier this year, and the development is set to dramatically transform the economy of the South American nation.

ADM and DWDC in Guyana

Announcing the contract with Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources, DWDC said the deal is expected to provide a “springboard towards further international growth”.

Alongside Guyana, the firm is exploring further growth opportunities in Namibia within the oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and “hybrid energy” sectors.

ADM technical director Martin Cox said the DWDC partnership is about “helping to create a highly respected legacy for Aberdeen”.

“North Sea veterans, wherever they are in the world, carry both the respect of others for their skills and their own profound respect for Scotland’s energy sector,” Cox said.

© Supplied by Granite PR
(L-R) Martin Cox, Linda Gordon, Doug Pirie and Scott Petrie from Hill of Rubislaw firm Aberdeen Drilling Management. Image: Granite PR

“They have been well-trained and well-supported by Aberdeen – and that really matters to them.

“The achievements in the North Sea impress people globally, and despite significant changes in the energy sector, there’s still a strong appetite to capture and repurpose those skills for the next chapter.”

Teyshas Energy chief executive Les Anthony said the firm is “particularly keen” to apply its oil and gas knowledge to energy transition sectors including renewables, CCS and geothermal alongside flexible gas generation projects.

