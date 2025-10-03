The first word in energy - App Image
North Sea operator TotalEnergies warned over Ailsa FSO safety

The UK's safety regulator issued a warning to TotalEnergies over insufficient escape arrangements on the Ailsa FSO.

October 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
TotalEnergies Ailsa FSO© Supplied by TotalEnergies
The Ailsa FSO is connected to the TotalEnergies-operated Culzean field in the North Sea.
North Sea operator TotalEnergies has received a warning from the UK’s safety regulator over insufficient escape arrangements on its Ailsa installation.

The Ailsa floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel is connected to the Total-operated Culzean field in the Central North Sea.

In an improvement notice, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said TotalEnergies failed to ensure safe emergency escapes from the forward shelter on the Ailsa FSO.

This included providing inadequate training for offshore staff to operate the davit-launched life-raft in case of an emergency.

Ailsa FSO lifeboat safety

HSE inspectors also found faults with the escape equipment aboard the vessel.

“Furthermore, an inspection of the escape equipment found that it has been fitted in a manner that would prevent a person from being able to use the davit because when removing the restraining strop in order to access the lifting shackle, the life-raft would fall to sea,” the notice states.

© Shutterstock / petroleum man
An offshore life raft similar to those aboard the Ailsa FSO in the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock

“An inspection of the equipment also found that the sliding access gate in the railing is difficult to open and it was only possible to partly open it.

“The alternative means of escaping to sea in the same location as the davit launched life-raft is a synthetic rope ladder, which a person would be required to climb down while wearing a bulky immersion suit, thereby exposing themselves to increased risk of falling from height.”

The HSE also said the design and location of the rope ladder “is such that the ladder leads over the sharp edge of the plastic storage box which could result in damage to and reduced integrity of the ladder while being used”.

“Furthermore, a person is not able to attach themselves to the painter of the life-raft while descending to sea, reducing the probability of a person gaining access to the raft,” the notice said.

The safety regulator gave TotalEnergies until the 30th November 2025 to comply with the requirements of the improvement notice.

TotalEnergies’ Ailsa FSO

The Ailsa FSO, which can store up to 430,000 barrels of condensate at a time, arrived at the Culzean field in 2018.

In 2023, TotalEnergies said the Ailsa vessel had exported more than 20 million barrels of gas condensate from Culzean following the start of production in 2019.

TotalEnergies windfall tax 2022 © Supplied by Culzean platform
TotalEnergies’ Culzean platform in the North Sea.

In a statement to Energy Voice, a spokesperson for TotalEnergies said, “Safety is a core value for TotalEnergies, and we are committed to ensuring that all our work sites meet the required standards for safe operations.

“We work closely and transparently with the HSE and the topics they identified will be addressed, and indeed most of them have already.”

The HSE warning to Total comes after Energy Voice revealed a swathe of safety failings in emergency preparedness across several North Sea platforms in 2023.

HSE documents highlighted issues across Ithaca Energy, TAQA and Apache installations, including cases of lifeboat capacities or harnesses not being large enough.

Meanwhile, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) issued a 2023 safety warning after a Survitec lifeboat failed to inflate properly.

Similarly, the North Sea sector has also been battling rising weight gain among offshore workers, which is impacting lifeboat and helicopter safety.

