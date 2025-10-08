NEO Energy profit plunges 70% as weak gas prices hit North Sea output

North Sea operator NEO Energy reported a 70% drop in its 2024 earnings as weaker gas prices and lower production hit the firm’s UK operations.

NEO’s operating profit fell to $437 m, down from $1.56 bn in 2023.

The private equity-backed producer booked post-tax profits of $156.5 million (£124m) in the year ending 31 December 2024, down from $541.5m in 2023.

The figures cover NEO Energy Group’s operations prior to its 2025 merger with Spain’s Repsol Resources UK to create NEO Next Energy.

Norwegian investment firm and NEO Energy owner HitecVision holds a 55% stake in the new joint venture, with Repsol retaining the remaining 45%.

Meanwhile, NEO reported revenues of $1.98 billion (£1.47bn) in 2024, a 34% decrease compared to its 2023 result of $3bn.

The operator’s average output declined to 68,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 75,500 boepd last year.

NEO said the decline came as a result of natural field decline and maintenance activity, with production roughly evenly split between oil (51%) and gas (49%).

NEO blamed lower realised gas prices, averaging 84p per therm in 2024 compared to 106p in 2023, as the biggest drag on its earnings.

The company also booked $165.7m in non-cash impairments on its interests in Golden Eagle, Nelson and Bacchus, reflecting updated assumptions on long-term oil prices and field economics.

NEO’s North Sea windfall tax burden

Across 2024, NEO reported payments of $454.5m in UK oil and gas taxes, a sharp increase from $272.4m the year prior.

This came despite NEO booking an accounting tax charge of just $3.5m in its profit and loss statement.

NEO said the gap reflected the timing of payments under the UK government’s energy profits levy (EPL) and other North Sea fiscal regimes.

The operator also warned that the March 2025 extension of the EPL would have added a further $378.6m to its deferred-tax liabilities had it been in force at year-end.

At 31 December 2024, NEO’s total deferred-tax liability stood at $1.18 billion, driven mainly by accelerated capital allowances on its North Sea assets.

The accounts underline how the levy, first introduced in 2022 and now extended until 2029, continues to weigh on investment and balance-sheet planning for UK producers.

Heavy spend drives debt rise

NEO increased capital spending to $813.9 million in 2024, up from $619.1m the previous year, as it advanced several new North Sea projects.

Much of that investment was directed towards Penguins, Affleck and Murlach, alongside development drilling at Mariner and Shearwater.

Penguins commenced production earlier this year, restoring output at the field as part of NEO’s equal joint venture with Shell UK.

Meanwhile, NEO achieved first oil at Affleck in January 2025.

Elsewhere, NEO noted an extension to 2027 for development planning for its Greater Buchan Area redevelopment plans alongside Serica Energy and Jersey Oil & Gas.

Other future opportunities include the Gilderoy discovery alongside Harbour Energy, and the Leverett appraisal opportunity.

The company said total cash generated from operations fell to $1.05bn from $2.54bn in 2023, reflecting lower commodity prices and higher costs.

After capital and financing outflows, year-end cash balances dropped to $595m, down from $1.27bn a year earlier.

As a result, NEO’s net debt more than doubled to $1.28bn, while borrowings under its reserves-based lending facility stood at $1.89bn at year-end.

A further $57m repayment was made in early 2025.

NEO said its decommissioning provision remained broadly flat at $1.58bn, covering long-term liabilities across its mature assets.

The operator declared no dividend for 2024 but approved a $35m payout in January 2025, signalling a cautious return to shareholder distributions as new production comes online.

NEO Next merger with Repsol

Earlier this year, NEO Energy merged its North Sea portfolio with Repsol Resources UK to form NEO Next Energy.

The move created one of the largest independent operators in the region, and follows a series of North Sea consolidations in recent months.

However, NEO Next faces a challenging fiscal environment as the windfall tax continues to weigh on project economics and investment timing.

Industry observers have also speculated that NEO Next could be eyeing a bid for TotalEnergies’ UK North Sea portfolio.

Such a deal would further expand NEO Next’s footprint but would likely depend on greater fiscal certainty and stable commodity prices.

SP Angel research analyst David Mirzai said NEO’s 2024 results underline the rationale for its merger with Repsol.

Mirzai said the merger pairs the Spanish operator’s mature asset base with “the more early-stage and growth potential from NEO’s asset portfolio”.

The combined firm also enables “fiscal synergies” from the offsetting of Repsol’s “significant tax loss position”, the analyst firm noted.

North Sea ‘challenging’ for independents

SP Angel also pointed to the challenging operating environment for UK operators.

“While these results are backward looking, they do point to the increasingly challenging conditions faced by UK independents due to higher financing costs and taxes, as well as the need for continual investment in the development portfolio,” Mirzai said.

The brokerage also noted that the UK fiscal and regulatory environment has led “many companies to look to invest elsewhere”.

This has led to an acceleration in M&A activity as existing players seek to “maximise the value of their UK portfolios”, Mirzai added.

The analyst firm also stressed that the UK’s offshore industry “urgently” needs clarity from the UK government on future licensing and the windfall tax successor.

With new fields coming online and consolidation reshaping the basin, NEO Next enters its first full year balancing fresh production growth against an uncertain fiscal outlook.