Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bilfinger North Sea workers balloted for strike action

BP and Ithaca assets could be impacted by industrial action.

October 13th 2025, 3:22 pm Updated: October 13th 2025, 3:22 pm
A white hard hat with a Bilfinger logo
A worker carries a white hard hat with a Bilfinger logo on it.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Around 500 North Sea workers employed by Bilfinger are set to vote on strike action over a pensions row.

A ballot will open for impacted Unite the Union members on assets operated by BP, Ithaca, CNR, Ineos, and TAQA on Tuesday and will close on 25 November.

Under current company policy, the disgruntled workers stand to lose £2,254 every year in pension contributions, Unite claimed. This figure was calculated against a gross salary pension scheme for a worker earning £59,580.36.

The Bilfinger employees currently receive a maximum of 3% of “qualifying earnings” contribution. However, the North Sea workers claim that they are being shortchanged due to being paid weekly.

© Supplied by Bilfinger
Bilfinger worker.

The qualifying earnings for the impacted workers stand between £6,240 and £50,270, meaning income over or below these figures does not contribute to pension payments.

Additionally, Bilfinger’s annual pension contribution is capped at £1,320.90 per year regardless of annual income.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham slammed the services company when she labelled Bilfinger’s pension policy as “totally unacceptable”.

The union has argued for Bilfinger to move to a gross earnings scheme to ensure that workers receive what they argue they are owed.

“Our members are losing out on thousands of pounds every year,” Graham added.

“We will support our Bilfinger members all the way in their fight to secure a fair pension scheme for the highly skilled and highly demanding work they do offshore.”

Bilfinger strikes to hit ‘dozens of offshore installations’

For context, the Caterers Offshore Trade Association contribute 6.5% of full salary to pension schemes, a slight increase on the estimated average private sector contribution of around 6%.

Unite industrial officer, Paula Buchan, commented: “Bilfinger offshore workers are determined to secure a fair pension settlement.”

BP’s massive Clair field is set to be impacted if Bilfinger’s North Sea workforce votes in favour of industrial action.

© Supplied by TAQA
TAQA’s Brae Alpha platform in the North Sea.

Ithaca’s Captain FPSO, TAQA’s Brae Alpha, CNR’s Ninian Central, and Ineos’ Unity will also be impacted, alongside other North Sea oil and gas assets.

“Dozens of offshore installations would be hit by any strike action,” Buchan continued.

“Bilfinger can come back to the negotiating table, but if they fail to then the blame will lie squarely with them.”

A spokesperson from Bilfinger UK said: “Bilfinger UK fully complies with all statutory pension obligations, including our responsibilities under the Energy Services Agreement.

“We regularly review our pay and benefits packages to ensure they remain competitive, and we are committed to constructive dialogue with Unite the Union in support of our employees.”

The spokesperson said the firm was “surprised and disappointed by this development”, due to its track record of engaging with Unite “collaboratively” in a manner that suits the “best interests of our workforce”.

“Discussions are ongoing, and we are continuing to engage with Unite the Union, our clients and our colleagues to come to a positive resolution,” the spokesperson continued.

“Operational safety remains our top priority, and we have procedures in place to minimise any potential disruption.”

The impacted operators have been asked for comment.

Previous North Sea strikes

In recent memory, Bilfinger employees have taken industrial action on several occasions.

In 2023, prolonged strike action was taken by some 600 disgruntled workers as they engaged in a bid for increased pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The year before, Bilfinger workers on TotalEnergies’ Elgin platform did not go through a union when they launched unofficial strike action.

On this occasion, Bilfinger threatened workers with “dismissal proceedings” if they did not resume regular service.

At the time, workers were carrying out the strike action in hopes of gaining a £7 per hour increase in pay.

