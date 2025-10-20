The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NSTA gives 1.1bn barrel boost to North Sea oil reserve estimates

Additional data from 2022 yielded a 31% increase in prospective resources.

October 20th 2025, 8:00 am Updated: October 20th 2025, 8:00 am
2 min read
dabinett horizon© Shutterstock
Sunset in North Sea with a oil platform.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has increased its estimate of the amount of oil in the UK North Sea by 1.1 billion barrels.

According to the body’s newest Reserves and Resources Report, the basin holds 15.8bn barrels of remaining potential reserves, an increase from the previously estimated 14.7bn barrels.

The boost comes from more up-to-date geological data collected during 2022’s 33rd licensing round.

The report added that proven and probable UK oil and gas reserves stood at 2.9bn barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2024.  This stat was 400 million boe lower than compared to the end of 2023.

Contingent resources – petroleum estimated to be recoverable from known deposits, but not ready for commercial development – accounted for 6.2bn boe. According to the NSTA, much of this resource is in mature developed areas, with some under consideration for development.

And the NSTA estimated that prospective resources – undiscovered potentially recoverable resources in mapped leads and prospects that have not yet been drilled, plus undiscovered potentially recoverable resources estimated to reside in plays with few or no mapped features – made up 4.6bn boe.

Of the total petroleum reserves in the UK Continental Shelf, the NSTA said that the proportions of discovered resources remain at approximately 70% oil and 30% gas.

According to the NSTA, the majority of the 1.1bn-barrel boost comes from a 31% increase in prospective resources.

New field development activities added a little less than 50m boe through the granting of consent to two new field development plans.

In addition, the body added that a total of 47.7bn boe of oil and gas had been produced from the UKCS by the end of 2024. In addition, the four wells drilled in 2024 discovered less than 100m boe.

This includes 401m boe that were produced in 2024, and 90m boe net were removed from 2P reserves that year.

