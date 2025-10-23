Scottish MPs have warned clean energy jobs are not being created at the pace or scale needed to match the decline of North Sea oil and gas.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee has urged the UK government to avoid accelerating the offshore sector’s downturn through policy choices.

In a report, the cross-party committee also said the UK and Scottish governments should have acted sooner to prepare for job losses from the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland.

Labour’s energy transition policies

Since taking office in 2024, the UK Labour government has increased and extended the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms first introduced by the Conservatives in 2022.

In addition, Labour has also vowed not to issue new exploration licences for new fields.

Offshore trade bodies and unions have warned the policies are negatively impacting investment and leading to significant job losses before sufficient alternative jobs are available in industries like offshore wind.

North Sea operators including Harbour Energy, BP, and Repsol have already made substantial cuts to their UK workforces, while contractors face an “avalanche” of job losses.

Firms such as Ineos Energy, Hunting and Apache are also dramatically reducing their UK presence as a result of the EPL, while UK offshore wind developers continue to face headwinds of their own.

In its report, the committee urged the government to “urgently address this employment gap and set out how it will address this”.

© Supplied by Apache

The MPs argued there are “compelling arguments” for the government to slow down the decline of North Sea oil and gas production and aim to meet “as much energy demand as possible from domestic sources”.

Doing so will mean Scotland retains highly skilled supply chain workers which are essential for emerging clean energy sectors, the committee said, rather than losing them overseas.

The cross-party group of mostly Scottish MPs raised concerns that the windfall tax, also known as the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), will “accelerate the decline” of the UK’s oil and gas sector and supply chain.

The report recommended reforms to the EPL “as soon as possible” to create greater certainty for the industry, and urged Labour to take a “pragmatic approach” to North Sea licensing policy.

Clean energy jobs ‘not being created fast enough’

Commenting on the report, Labour Glasgow West MP and Scottish Affairs Committee chair Patricia Ferguson said clean energy jobs are “simply not being created fast enough”.

“Today’s report outlines our concerns that jobs from the clean energy industry are simply not being created fast enough, or on the scale needed, to match the mounting job losses from the oil and gas sector,” Ferguson said.

“It’s vital that the government moves quickly to plug this employment gap, replace jobs being lost and ensure a smooth energy transition for workers and communities.

© Supplied by Glacier Energy

“Until this is tackled, the government should avoid making decisions that would further accelerate oil and gas production’s decline.”

Ferguson said the committee’s recommendations will slow down North Sea job losses “whilst still preparing for the longer-term clean energy future”.

Grangemouth refinery closure

The committee also found that the UK and Scottish governments should have acted sooner to prepare for the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery.

Refinery owner Petroineos shut down the Grangemouth site earlier this year, leading to the loss of 400 direct jobs and potentially thousands more in the supply chain.

The report recommended that both governments should develop a strategic industrial plan for Grangemouth, including future use for low-carbon fuels, hydrogen, or carbon capture and storage.

Ferguson said the Grangemouth closure is the “canary in the coalmine” for the energy transition, and the committee’s report said the lack of action from the UK and Scottish “created an avoidable employment gap and trauma for the local community”.

© Supplied by Ineos

The committee urged the UK government to outline its learnings from Grangemouth and to set out “just transition” principles “which can act as a guide for transitioning industries and ensure future comparable transitions can be better managed”.

In response to the Westminster report, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESN) said: “We are not willing to accept the status quo we inherited of the North Sea being in decline.

“This is why we have taken rapid steps to deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and orderly transition, including by making the biggest investment in offshore wind and carbon capture.

“Our landmark clean energy jobs plan will deliver the next generation of skilled jobs across the country, where Scotland could see over 40,000 new jobs by 2030.”

Industry calls for ‘urgent reform’

North Sea trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said there is a “growing consensus” that “urgent reform” to the EPL is needed “to protect jobs, communities, and the UK’s energy future”.

OEUK supply chain and people director Katy Heidenreich said the Westminster report “adds to a growing chorus of voices” calling for changes to the windfall tax in the upcoming budget.

“The real story is not that clean energy jobs aren’t replacing oil and gas jobs, but that we have a path to deliver both, if government policy supports it,” Heidenreich said.

“There is growing support for urgent reform – over 100 supply chain companies, business groups like the British Chambers of Commerce, and industry leaders are all calling for change.

“The current tax and regulatory environment is putting jobs, investment, and our supply chain at risk, just when we need them most to deliver a homegrown energy future.”