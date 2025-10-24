There were “many” concerns raised by energy firms in Aberdeen when Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay spoke with them.

Findlay attended an Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) roundtable on Wednesday before visiting Hunting’s facility in nearby Portlethen.

When asked about the concerns of the industry, he answered: “There were many, I mean, primarily it’s about the lack of certainty in respect of oil and gas production in the United Kingdom.”

Findlay told Energy Voice there are “companies who want to invest,” expand, and “stay in Scotland,” however, political factors are putting these plans at risk.

“Increasingly, due to the chilling effect of decisions taken by the SNP government in Edinburgh and the Labour government in London, they’re making long-term decisions where they’ll go elsewhere,” he said.

Oil firms will ‘go where they feel welcome’

The conversation took place less than a week after Hunting announced its new facility in Dubai would see the company move manufacturing capabilities that used to be accounted for in the north-east of Scotland.

“They’ll go where they feel welcome, where there’s a regulatory regime that doesn’t punish them for wanting to expand and to hire people,” Findlay continued.

“If you look at the North Sea, I believe and our party believes firmly that we should make the most of the resources we are blessed to have on our own doorstep.

“Both governments right now, their position is that this should be left in the ground and that renewables are the only show in town.”

He went on to echo the sentiments of Aberdeen-based trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which has in recent months argued for an “and” approach to energy policy, rather than thinking of hydrocarbons and renewables as an ‘either or’ debate.

The SNP’s presumption against and ‘pretend dance’

Findlay argued the SNP has been “dancing on the head of a pin” with its language around its stance on oil and gas, alluding to Hollyrood’s draft energy strategy, which proposed a “presumption against” exploration.

“Famously, the SNP’s rallying cry used to be, it’s Scotland’s oil,” he said.

“Now they’re effectively against further extraction, now they keep dancing on the head of a pin in the language they use.”

When questioned on her party’s stance, climate action and energy secretary Gillian Martin pointed out decisions around awarding oil and gas licenses, and the fiscal regime impacting operators are made at a Westminster level.

Martin said: “We are clear in our support for a just transition for Scotland’s valued oil and gas sector, which recognises the maturity of the North Sea basin and is in line with our climate change and just transition commitments.”

He added it is “vital” that an “evidence-based approach to the energy transition” is needed to support the workers and retain the investment “needed for the transition to net zero.”

However, Findlay argued that the evidence points towards Scotland not being able to achieve its current goal of net zero by 2045.

He said that while in a meeting with energy firms in Aberdeen, he “asked them if any of them believed that the 2045 net zero target of the Scottish Government was in any way achievable”.

“Not a single hand went up, because they know that in order to meet that target, every one of us would have to fundamentally change the way in which we live, that’s the price you’d have to pay.

“And it’s not just the financial cost that would be expected to land on the shoulders of consumers and taxpayers but the change in lifestyle.

“So we are being honest with people, and it’s that honesty that will actually give business and householders greater certainty than this pretend dance that the SNP and Labour are both doing, that they’re going to somehow magically achieve this net zero target when they’ve not met a single one of the interim targets in all the previous years.”

SNP backs ‘case-by-case basis’ approach for new oil

Despite the claims of the Scottish Tory leader, Martin said her government is calling on the Westminster premiership to take a “rigorously evidence-led, case-by-case basis” approach to North Sea oil approvals, “with robust climate compatibility and energy security being key considerations”.

She added: “The judgements and issues in the draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan are being informed and influenced by recent developments in the UK Government’s energy policy and court decisions.”

Martin argued that energy is a “rapidly changing landscape” and the government is “taking time to reflect on those developments before drawing any final conclusions”.

It is worth noting that the Scottish Government’s energy strategy is now far beyond any deadline initially set for its publication.

“We continue to call on UK Government to listen carefully to concerns being expressed by businesses around the impacts of its Energy Profits Levy (EPL),” she concluded.

Wasn’t the EPL a Tory policy?

As for the investment uncertainty that Findlay said was impacting businesses, the EPL is usually the factor blamed by industry for this situation.

It was the Conservative Party that introduced the policy in 2022, at the time, trade body Offshore Energies UK reported that investment was leaving the UK as a result.

Despite this, the Tories then went on to extend the end date of the EPL, or windfall tax.

To this, Findlay said: “That was introduced under a previous Conservative government at a time when the money being made by energy companies had risen dramatically due to the events in Ukraine.”

It is true that the oil price had spiked as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, by the time the Conservatives had left government, the price of oil had begun to fall.

The Tories did implement a price cap system that would see the EPL come to an end if prices were to meet specific criteria for extended periods of time, however, experts argued that it was unlikely that the market would stay within the parameters stated for a three month period.

He also said, “that was then, this is now,” and argued that the Tories back the oil and gas industry.

“Now we’re back in a much more difficult business environment. What we have said is that this should be stopped,” Findlay continued.

“What the Labour government has done, instead of listening to the concerns of the energy industry, they’ve increased the levy, they’ve extended the levy, and they’ve even removed the incentives for investment around this money.”

Labour and oil

The Labour Party did increase the rate of tax paid by operators by 3% in its first budget, and chose to remove investment allowances that were previously afforded to the firms impacted by the EPL. This was met with criticism from oil and gas firms across the country.

However, Keir Starmer’s premiership opted to retain the capital allowances detailed under the windfall tax, in a move that industry backed.

Findlay then took aim at the energy secretary, Ed Miliband, whom he branded a “zealot”.

Although he did offer some support for his opposition’s stance on energy outside of the actions of Miliband.

“I think the best thing that could happen would be for Ed Miliband to no longer be in his job. He’s a zealot,” Findlay said.

“We’ve got a government that perhaps might appreciate the oil and gas industry, but we’ve got an individual politician in Ed Miliband who is determined to throw oil and gas overboard in pursuit of a net zero goal that is unachievable. And that’s before we even get to the offshoring of our carbon emissions.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) hit back, arguing the Labour government is “not willing to accept the status quo we inherited of the North Sea being in decline”.

The DESNZ spokesperson continued: “This is why we have taken rapid steps to deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and orderly transition, including by making the biggest investment in offshore wind and carbon capture.

“Our landmark clean energy jobs plan will deliver the next generation of skilled jobs across the country, where Scotland could see over 40,000 new jobs by 2030.”

The energy political football

It has been argued that in recent years energy has become something of a political football, and the comments of the three parties above will likely do little to change that belief.

Since losing to Labour in last year’s general election, the Tory party has flip-flopped on the climate goals that it signed into law under its 14 years in power.

Labour did indeed inherit a North Sea with dwindling investment and production, however, its rhetoric around scrapping new fields has done little to help the matter.

Although, it does appear to be backtracking on those statements now as the industry waits for November’s budget. But, with firms leaving, merging and decommissioning assets, the damage may already be done.

As for the SNP, its “presumption against” line has put some noses out of joint, and it has struggled to save face in the intervening years.

With a Holyrood election on the horizon, the SNP could stand to take a hit from its previous actions and the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery, even if it does argue that Westminster needed to do more to prevent the latter from happening.