Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea services giant Petrofac set to enter administration

The collapse of the restructuring plan could potentially put 2,000 Scottish jobs at risk.

October 27th 2025, 7:18 am Updated: October 27th 2025, 7:18 am
3 min read
Petrofac© Supplied by Petrofac
A Petrofac worker in the North Sea.
Mathew Perry

Offshore energy services giant Petrofac has confirmed it has applied to appoint administrators amid ongoing financial problems.

The Aberdeen-based company announced last week that its restructuring plans were “no longer deliverable” after Dutch firm TenneT cancelled a key offshore wind contract.

The services firm employs 2,000 people across Scotland, however, administration is set to impact the parent company, Petrofac Limited.

In a statement, Petrofac said that “having carefully assessed its options” and the impact of TenneT’s decision to terminate the Petrofac contract for the 2 GW offshore wind farm, the company’s directors “have applied to the High Court of England and Wales to appoint administrators to Petrofac Limited”.

“This is a targeted administration of the Group’s ultimate holding company only,” the statement continued.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned Ithaca Energy that flaws with how it manages the ballast systems on its FPF1 installation put workers “at the risk of serious personal injury or death”. © Supplied by Petrofac
Ithaca Energy’s FPF1.

“The Group’s operations will continue to trade, and options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are being actively explored with its key creditors, including the Ad Hoc Group of Noteholders, who are supporting the Group with continued forbearance arrangements whilst alternative options are explored.

“The Group also retains the support of its RCF and Term Loan lenders who continue to extend maturities on a rolling basis.

“When appointed, administrators will work alongside Executive Management to preserve value, operational capability and ongoing delivery across the Group’s operating and trading entities.”

Petrofac said further information on the administration process will be provided “in due course”.

Petrofac’s North Sea arm ‘continues to operate’

A spokesperson for Petrofac told Energy Voice: “Petrofac has a number of fundamentally strong businesses and we are focused on delivering the best possible outcome for them through this process.

“Our long-established North Sea business continues to operate as normal, and management are working to minimise disruption for clients and employees.”

The UK government has also responded to Petrofac’s announcement, insisting the firm’s ongoing struggles are not a result of its North Sea policies.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said: “The UK arm of Petrofac has not entered administration and is continuing to operate as normal, as an in-demand business with a highly skilled workforce and many successful contracts.

© Supplied by Petrofac
Petrofac employees. Image: Petrofac

“Petrofac’s administration is a product of longstanding issues in their global business.

“The government will continue to work with the UK company as it focuses on its long-term future.

“Ministers are working across all parts of government led by DESNZ in support of this.”

Petrofac financial struggles

In recent years, Petrofac has seen its share price plummet as the London-listed company struggled to deal with mounting debts.

The firm’s troubles kicked off after a series of bribery and corruption investigations between 2017 and 2021 which led to a £77 million fine from UK authorities.

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) also ordered a former Petrofac executive to pay £140,000 over bribery offences in the Middle East in 2021.

The financial penalties led to mounting financial challenges at the company, leading to credit downgrades, falling share prices and significant losses.

In May this year, the UK’s High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of a rescue deal.

However, Samsung and Saipem successfully challenged the restructure in the Court of Appeal, forcing Petrofac to further extend its debt standstill.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung related to a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

The work did not pan out as intended and Thai Oil launched arbitration.

Petrofac later reached an agreement with Saipem and Samsung E&A to allow the financial restructure to proceed.

However that process has now collapsed following the TenneT decision.

Despite the financial challenges, Petrofac has continued to secure work including a two-year contract renewal with North Sea operator Ithaca Energy worth $50 million (£37m).

