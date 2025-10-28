The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac shares delisted from London stock market following administration

The embattled energy services giant appointed administrators this week after a failed restructuring.

October 28th 2025, 7:27 am Updated: October 28th 2025, 7:27 am
Petrofac© Supplied by Petrofac
A Petrofac worker in the North Sea.
Mathew Perry

Reporter

Petrofac shares have been formally delisted from the London Stock Exchange following its entry into administration on Monday.

The embattled North Sea energy services giant said its operations will continue to trade as normal while options for alternative restructuring and M&A are “being actively explored with its key creditors”.

Petrofac collapsed into administration following the announcement last week that its restructuring plans were “no longer deliverable”.

The decision came after Dutch grid operator TenneT terminated a crucial offshore wind services contract signed in 2023.

The framework agreement contracted Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to deliver six 2 GW grid connection systems, out of the fourteen that TenneT had planned.

The loss of the contract meant that Petrofac could not longer continue with its restructuring, despite the UK High Court approving the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding in May.

The company’s struggles have raised concerns over the potential impact to Petrofac’s more than 2,000 employees in the UK, as well as the supply chain in northern Scotland.

Petrofac Middle East operations in focus

Amid the ongoing financial turmoil, Petrofac has continued to secure services contracts in the North Sea and in the Middle East.

Despite the administration, Petrofac retains a strong operational base and ongoing work in the Middle East, including two recent Adnoc contract wins worth more than $1.5 billion combined.

Sources in the region suggest the company is still bidding for new work, including a $1.47bn water injection plant in Kuwait.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s previously forecast Petrofac would continue trading through bankruptcy rather than being liquidated, given its technical capacity and market position.

But the administration has rattled confidence among staff and investors, underlining the need for the group to execute on its Middle Eastern projects as it seeks a long-term rescue.

