Exploration and appraisal drilling in the North Sea fell to its lowest level in over a decade in 2024, with just six wells completed.

The latest wells insights report from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator revealed that three exploration and three appraisal wells were drilled last year, compared to 15 in 2023.

North Sea operators had planned to drill 13 wells in 2024, resulting in a delivery rate of 46%.

Development drilling activity remained stable, with 42 wells completed, the same number as in 2023.

However, total expenditure on development drilling increased to £1.6 billion from £1.4bn, with spending rising despite stable activity.

Looking ahead, the NSTA said its forecasts indicate that operators plan to drill 44 developments wells in total between 2025 and 2027.

The NSTA reported that the total UK Continental Shelf well stock stood at 2,689 in 2024, comprising 1,538 operating wells and 1,151 shut-in or plugged wells.

Shut-in wells accounted for 30 per cent of the total, remaining above the Wells Task Force target of 10 per cent.

Releasing the report, the NSTA urged operators to boost the efficiency of production from North Sea fields by extending the life of existing oil and gas wells.

North Sea decommissioning activity expands

Meanwhile, decommissioning activity continued to expand with 16 operators spending just over £1bn in carrying out work on 223 wells, of which 103 were fully decommissioned.

The regulator said there is now a backlog of more than 500 wells that have not yet progressed to final abandonment status, including 109 suspended exploration and appraisal wells.

© Image: Well-Safe Solutions

The NSTA forecast that around 1,700 wells could be inactive by the end of 2030 pending final abandonment.

Clearing the existing backlog while addressing future inactive wells would require an execution rate of 250 to 300 well abandonments per year.

Well interventions deliver millions of extra barrels, NSTA says

Despite the decline in new drilling, the NSTA said well interventions continued to play a significant role in sustaining production.

Around 425 intervention activities were carried out in 2024, slightly down from 443 in 2023.

These interventions delivered 37.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), contributing an estimated £1bn in value to operators.

The average cost per barrel for interventions fell by 13% to £9.60 per boe, while average unit cost efficiency across all operating wells improved by around 7% compared with 2023.

NSTA wells manager Keith Hogg said the regulator has been working closely with operators to “highlight the potential for well interventions”.

Hogg said the NSTA is aiming to “ensure existing fields continue to form an integral part of the energy system”.

© Supplied by NSTA

“While it is encouraging that some wells have been brought back into production, it is important for all operators to take urgent action by bringing the supply chain into the fold early, putting useful data on the table and making firm commitments to invest in the health of their wells,” Hogg said.

The NSTA also urged operators to drill more new wells on existing fields.

The regulator said that while this is “often more expensive than interventions”, development wells take advantage of infrastructure already in place, offering cost-effective production.

“Operators could make further savings by teaming up to organise development well drilling campaigns on multiple fields,” the NSTA said.

The figures come amid ongoing debate over future North Sea licensing and investment in mature assets, with the industry warning that UK government policies are negatively affecting the offshore oil and gas sector.