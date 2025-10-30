More than half of companies across the North Sea energy sector have cut staff in the past year, according to an industry survey warning of further job losses unless the UK government reforms its windfall tax.

The Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) survey of 97 member companies and businesses found that 55% of respondents had cut headcount in the past 12 months.

A further 45% of respondents expect to make further reductions over the next year if the current fiscal regime continue, OEUK said.

The findings form part of OEUK’s submission to the Treasury ahead of the upcoming Autumn Statement on 26 November.

OEUK said the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) is deterring investment and accelerating job losses across the offshore sector.

The trade body warned the industry is cutting nearly 1,000 jobs a month under the present system, with companies increasingly shifting focus to projects overseas.

The former Conservative government introduced the EPL in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since taking office last year, the current Labour government has raised and extended the tax alongside vowing to restrict exploration licences in the North Sea.

OEUK links EPL to falling investment

OEUK said the survey highlights a growing trend of companies moving investment overseas, with some respondents warning that the UK’s fiscal environment is putting net zero targets at risk.

One company told the trade body: “We’re now actively looking to reduce exposure to the UK energy industry and move operations overseas, reducing UK economic activity and tax take.”

Another respondent said: “Ability to provide support to net zero [is] in jeopardy due to rapid decline of baseline hydrocarbon revenues.”

The EPL was repeatedly cited as a key barrier to future investment, described by one company as “the biggest problem we face as an organisation”.

OEUK’s director of supply chain and people, Katy Heidenreich, said the results underline that the levy “isn’t working for government, industry or consumers and needs urgent reform”.

“The government’s Office for Budget Responsibility has revised down its forecast revenue from £41.6bn in November 2022 to £17.4bn for the period 2022-23 to 2027-28,” Heidenreich said.

© Supplied by OEUK

“If this tax is reformed as OEUK proposes, the sector can add £137bn to the economy by 2050, secure £41bn of extra investment and support 23,000 additional jobs by 2030.”

Offshore industry calls for fiscal clarity

RSM UK co-head of energy and natural resources Sheena McGuinness said the survey showed the industry wants to see a predictable tax framework to restore confidence.

“This tax is not fit for purpose and is damaging UK business investment and jobs, which means lower revenues to the Exchequer,” McGuinness said.

“The UK is the only country that continues to levy a windfall tax on energy profits, where there is no windfall left to tax.

“We must reset this tax so firms have the confidence to build our integrated energy future at home rather than looking overseas.”

OEUK has proposed a series of reforms to the levy, including setting a clear sunset date and ensuring that investment allowances are maintained to encourage reinvestment in domestic projects.

The trade body said its proposals are gaining support from across the wider business community, arguing that a stable and competitive tax regime is essential to protect jobs and secure long-term energy investment in the UK.

Questions over windfall tax claims

Some economists and campaigners have questioned the industry’s argument that the windfall tax is the main driver of job losses, pointing instead to long-term structural changes in the North Sea.

A recent report by the Scottish Affairs Committee said UK Continental Shelf production has been in steady decline since the early 2000s and is forecast to fall by between 7% and 11% a year from 2025 to 2030.

However, the committee report urged the UK government to avoid accelerating the offshore sector’s downturn through policy choices.

Several independent academics have warned that the EPL and licensing policies cannot fully explain employment trends in the North Sea, pointing instead to factors such as production decline and structural basin maturity.

Dr Mark Ireland from Newcastle University said that “even if a future government relaxes exploration licensing rules, geology will remain the bigger constraint“.

“The North Sea will still produce oil and gas for years to come, but its role will shrink,” Ireland said.

“Even with friendlier policies, the era of big discoveries and rapid growth isn’t coming back.”

Meanwhile, campaign groups such as Oil Change International have urged the UK government to make the windfall tax permanent.

The group said maintaining the tax could generate about £2bn a year for a just transition fund.

Senior Labour ministers including energy secretary Ed Miliband, energy minister Michael Shanks, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have defended the government’s North Sea policies.

But amid increasing pressure, there are reports that Labour are considering reversing the policy as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “double down” on oil and gas.

While the UK government has dismissed suggestions of a policy rethink, political pressure over North Sea investment and jobs is likely to intensify ahead of the Autumn Statement.