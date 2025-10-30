Wood has postponed key shareholder meetings on its proposed acquisition by Sidara as it confirmed it expects to publish its full accounts for 2024 by the end of October.

The Aberdeen-based engineering and consultancy firm said it expects to publish its annual report and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 by Friday.

The group said it also plans to release its H1 2025 interim results and a supplementary circular linked to the Sidara scheme at the same time or shortly afterwards.

With approval from the UK Takeover Panel and the Court of Session, the shareholder meetings have now been postponed to the week beginning 17 November.

The move comes as the FTSE-listed company continues efforts to steady its finances following several challenging years.

Sidara takeover

Wood accepted a takeover offer from Dubai-based engineering firm Sidara earlier this year in a deal valuing the company at around £216 million, or 30p per share.

The reduced offer included a planned $450m (£334m) cash injection to stabilise Wood’s balance sheet, with part of the funding released once shareholders approved the deal and the remainder following completion.

The transaction marked a steep fall in Wood’s valuation compared with Sidara’s previous approach in 2024, which had valued the business at roughly £1.6 billion.

he latest terms reflected Wood’s worsening financial position, with debt of about $1.6bn (£1.2bn) and limited liquidity after years of losses.

The company admitted it had not generated positive free cash flow since 2017 and described its capital structure as “unsustainable”.

Under the agreement, Wood was required to complete its long-delayed 2024 audit by the end of October and maintain lender support for the acquisition to proceed.

The deal followed a turbulent period for Wood, which saw its shares suspended in May after missing reporting deadlines and coming under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Once one of the UK’s largest listed energy services firms, Wood’s troubles stemmed largely from its 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler, which left it burdened with debt and loss-making contracts.

Sidara plans to fold Wood into its Energy and Materials division, retain its brand and invest for growth in energy transition markets such as carbon capture and hydrogen.

The move would expand Sidara’s UK footprint and strengthen its presence in key industrial clusters across the North Sea region.