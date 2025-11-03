The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Forties at 50: North Sea oil field celebrates 5th decade of production

BP brought the UK oil juggernaut online in 1975 before selling to Apache in 2003.

November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am Updated: November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
BP oil workers on the Forties Field.© Supplied by AJL/Midas Media
BP oil workers on the Forties Field.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

The North Sea oil field that went on to become a household name, Forties, celebrated its 5o years of production on Monday.

The field, discovered by BP in 1970, was not the first oil project to produce in the North Sea, but it wasn’t far off.

Producing first oil in November 1975, Forites was piped to the title of the UK’s first producing field by the Argyll field, operated by Hamilton Brothers.

However, what Forties missed out on in title, it made up for in production as it proved to be a North Sea stalwart with BP banking on it for decades before selling to US giant Apache in 2003.

And even at that, it has been said that BP could have claimed the crown of first UK producer, but the lack of an adequate contracting sector created a stumbling block and pushed production back.

The first oil samples from Forties: a trickle before the flood of black gold that came ashore from the North Sea.

The London-listed supermajor had initially earmarked 1974 as the date to kick off production at Forties.

Queen Elizabeth II played her part in bringing the North Sea titan to the fore, as she opened the operation of the UK’s first oil pipeline, which ran 130 miles from Cruden Bay to Grangemouth.

The Queen started the flow of oil from Forties by pushing a gold-plated button in BP’s control centre at Dyce, near Aberdeen.

At the time, Her Majesty said: “I am sure that British experience and expertise gained off our coasts will have a key role to play in developing this new offshore industry, wherever oil and gas are found.”

Forties proved to be a lucrative investment for BP, as it proved to hold “two billion barrels recoverable reserves” and “produced 500,000 barrels a day,” former chief executive Lord Browne once explained.

Apache, which is now winding down UK operations, made its North Sea debut by taking over Forties in the early 2000s.

The Forties Alpha platform in 1975. It heralded a new era for the North Sea, Aberdeen and the UK as a whole.

“When Apache entered the North Sea in 2003, we quickly earned a reputation as bold, fearless, and forward-thinking – a company unafraid to challenge convention and invest ambitiously in the future,” said Greg McDaniel, senior vice president, International Assets.

“Today, the Forties Field continues to produce, standing as a lasting symbol of endurance and innovation.”

The US oil business took over 230 staff and 35 onshore employees from the London-based giant under the deal to acquire Fotries.

Early last year, Welligence vice president of North Sea David Moseley said keeping the Forties field open into the 2030s required “quite a big drilling programme later in this decade”.

It had previously been reported that Apache planned to accelerate the closure of Apache by 11 years amid a £200m spending cut.

Court documents confirmed the plan, which would bring an end to the Forties field after 51 years of production.

The Queen at the “switch-on” ceremony where she officially starts the oil flowing from the Forties Field at the BP complex in Dyce. November 3, 1975.

However, Apache denies that this is its plan for the Forties field, having claimed that the 2026 date was a quirk of the filing process.

The US operator said it will produce the last barrel from Forties at the end of the decade.

“It is a true privilege to be part of the Forties story and to celebrate this remarkable 50-year milestone,” McDaniel added.

“The field’s longevity is a tribute not only to the outstanding engineering of its time but also to the dedication and ingenuity of generations of people who have sustained it. Then, as now, our people are the driving force behind our success.

“We have the best team in the business, and we are all deeply honoured to be custodians of the Forties legacy.”

Forties in pictures:

BP’s drilling rig Sea Quest discovered the huge Forties field in 1970
The iconic Forties flare.
lord browne bp
Lord Browne visiting the Forties Charlie platform in the North Sea (L) with former OIM Gordon Bowie
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher helps toolpusher Colin Murray handle some equipment on the drill floor of Forties Delta in July 1980
Energy secretary Tony Benn talks to resident engineer Albert Wren (left) on Forties Alpha in July 1975.
Offshore catering 70s style: chefs prepare food for rig workers on board the Forties platform
Forties Charlie jacket leaves Cromarty Firth in 1974

