Aberdeen’s Wood Group has posted a $72 million (£59m) first-half loss ahead of a shareholder vote on its proposed takeover by Dubai-based Sidara,

The 2025 H1 results, and publication of its 2024 annual report, comes shortly after Wood postponed a shareholder meeting on the Sidara proposal.

The engineering and services giant accepted a takeover deal valued at 30 pence per share earlier this year worth around £216m.

The takeover proposal also includes a $450m cash injection from Sidara.

Revenue for the six months to 30 June fell 13% year-on-year to $2.4 billion (£1.9bn), reflecting lower project activity and delays in key client programmes.

Adjusted EBIT declined 21% to $63m (£51m), while free cash outflow widened to $404m (£325m).

Net debt excluding leases rose to $1.1bn (£886m), up from $683m (£550m) at the end of December, as the company faced reduced access to receivables financing and higher exceptional costs.

Wood said the performance reflected the impact of uncertainty surrounding its financial position, which led to “some delays in progressing bids and starting secured work”.

The company’s order book increased 6% to $6.5bn (£5.2bn), supported by renewals and contract extensions.

In the North Sea, this included a $120m (£96m) brownfield EPC extension with Shell, delivery of EPC and commissioning solutions for BP’s Murlach field, and three other operations contract extensions worth $118m (£95m).

Wood nears end of ‘challenging chapter’

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin, who is set to step down from the position, said trading in the first-half of the year “reflected the challenges facing the Group”.

“Against a difficult backdrop, our people have remained focused on delivering excellence for our clients,” Gilmartin said.

“These efforts supported growth in our order book to $6.5 billion, reflecting continued confidence in our ability to deliver complex consulting, engineering, and operations solutions at scale.”

Wood interim chief financial officer and incoming chief executive Iain Torrens said the company is nearing the end of a “challenging chapter”.

“Importantly, we are progressing the Sidara acquisition of Wood, which will provide greater stability for Wood, open new opportunities for our employees and support long-term growth,” he said.

The company said the proposed Sidara acquisition would “position the business for greater financial stability, substantially enhance our liquidity and support long-term growth”.

Exceptional charges of $53m (£43m) in the half included $41m (£33m) of adviser fees linked to the Sidara offer, lender discussions and the independent review of Wood’s accounting processes, along with $7m (£6m) in restructuring costs.

Sidara takeover offer

Wood accepted a takeover offer from Dubai-based engineering firm Sidara earlier this year in a deal valuing the company at around £216 million, or 30p per share.

The reduced offer included a planned $450m (£334m) cash injection to stabilise Wood’s balance sheet, with part of the funding released once shareholders approved the deal and the remainder following completion.

The transaction marked a steep fall in Wood’s valuation compared with Sidara’s previous approach in 2024, which had valued the business at roughly £1.6 billion.

he latest terms reflected Wood’s worsening financial position, with debt of about $1.6bn (£1.2bn) and limited liquidity after years of losses.

The company admitted it had not generated positive free cash flow since 2017 and described its capital structure as “unsustainable”.

Under the agreement, Wood was required to complete its long-delayed 2024 audit by the end of October and maintain lender support for the acquisition to proceed.

The deal followed a turbulent period for Wood, which saw its shares suspended in May after missing reporting deadlines and coming under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Once one of the UK’s largest listed energy services firms, Wood’s troubles stemmed largely from its 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler, which left it burdened with debt and loss-making contracts.

Sidara plans to fold Wood into its Energy and Materials division, retain its brand and invest for growth in energy transition markets such as carbon capture and hydrogen.

The move would expand Sidara’s UK footprint and strengthen its presence in key industrial clusters across the North Sea region.