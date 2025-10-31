One in four north-east Scotland firms cut jobs amid windfall tax pressure

A new report has revealed one in four companies in north-east Scotland have cut jobs in the last three months as the impact of the windfall tax continues to ripple through the economy.

The latest data has been released by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) in its quarterly economic survey.

It shows one in four firms across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (25%) axed jobs in the last three months – up sharply from 16% over the same period last year and just 12% in 2023.

AGCC is again urging the Chancellor to scrap the Energy Profits Levy in next month’s Budget, arguing that a stable, predictable and fair tax regime is essential to protect jobs and the supply chain required to deliver the energy transition.

The survey comes shortly after trade body Offshore Energies UK revealed 55% of offshore supply chain firms have cut staff in the past year.

EPL ‘driving away investment’

Chief executive Russell Borthwick has called the north-east “the engine room of the UK’s energy economy” but warned the “engine is running on empty”.

He said: “This data shows a region that is holding its breath ahead of the Budget. Businesses are exhausted by constant policy shocks, rising costs and a tax regime that punishes enterprise.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/ Abe

“The Energy Profits Levy is driving away investment, undermining confidence and now threatening jobs – with one in four companies across our whole economy, not just energy, reducing headcount.

“The Chancellor must use this Budget to scrap the EPL and replace it with a predictable, long-term framework that supports the UK’s oil and gas sector and enables a just transition.

“The north-east remains the engine room of the UK’s energy economy – but that engine is running on empty. We need stability, skills and stimulus, not surprise.

“Otherwise, the gulf between our region and the rest of the UK will only grow wider.”

Other key findings from the latest quarterly survey

The AGCC survey shows confidence, sales and profitability all deteriorating.

Domestic sales are falling for 44% of local businesses – the lowest reading since early 2021 – and confidence in future turnover and profitability remains well below national levels.

Taxation has overtaken inflation as the number one concern for north-east businesses, with a record 77% of firms identifying it as a key barrier to growth – almost 20 points above the UK average.

Just a third (34%) of north-east businesses expect turnover to rise over the next 12 months, compared with nearly half nationwide.

Almost one in two (46%) expect profitability to worsen – clear evidence that the region is being disproportionately affected by government policy and the decline in North Sea investment.

Findlay Anderson, Gilson Gray partner and head of corporate, who sponsors the survey, said: “The north-east’s current economic state is not about capability – it’s about confidence.

“The fundamentals are still here: world-class skills, energy expertise, and a growing ecosystem of innovation around transition technologies.

“Yet businesses are increasingly struggling to translate that potential into growth because the conditions to plan, invest, and believe in the future continue to be impacted by policy and regulation.

“The Energy Profits Levy has lingered long enough to erode investor confidence across the regional and national energy system and beyond.

“Combined with shifting fiscal signals and a patchwork of local and national regulation, it has created a landscape in which businesses cannot plan with confidence — and without confidence, capital stays on the sidelines, or worse still finds new markets for investment elsewhere.”