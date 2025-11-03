Aberdeen and Stavanger-based floating production company Altera Infrastructure has confirmed the death of chief executive Ingvild Sæther at the age of 57.

In a statement, Altera said the “inspirational and much-loved CEO” died following a period of illness on October 27 “surrounded by her closest family”.

The company said Sæther had faced “serious health challenges over the past two years, which she met with the same strength and optimism that defined her leadership”.

“Throughout this time, she remained deeply engaged and continued to care profoundly about the people and the company she led,” Altera said.

Sæther’s career spanned more than 30 years in the maritime and offshore industry, and she joined Teekay in 2002 following the acquisition of Navion from Statoil.

She went on to hold several senior leadership roles before being appointed president and CEO of Altera Infrastructure in 2017. Sæther also served on several corporate boards, including that of Norwegian firm DNV.

Sæther remembered as a ‘true visionary’

Altera’s statement praised Sæther’s leadership during her time at the company.

“Under her leadership, Altera became not only a company with a bold vision for the future but also with a workplace and fleet that were vibrant, inclusive, and safe,” Altera said.

“She wanted every part of Altera; from the offices to the vessels and offshore units, to be places where people thrived, felt valued, and were proud to belong.

“She believed work should be meaningful and collaboration enjoyed, no matter where in the world you were based.”

Altera described Sæther, who was based in Stavanger, as a “true visionary and a driving force for the green transition” within the oil and gas sector.

The firm’s acting chief executive, Duncan Donaldson, said those who knew Sæther will “remember her as curious, courageous, and deeply compassionate”.

“A leader who listened carefully, who cared about her colleagues’ lives both inside and outside of work and who inspired confidence simply by being herself,” Donaldson said.

“She was unpretentious and open to the thoughts and ideas of others, always approaching both challenges and people with kindness and humour.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to Ingvild’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

‘An inspiring leader’

Many of Sæther’s colleagues responded to the news on social media, remembering her as an “inspiring leader” and a “genuine and kind human being”.

Former Teekay Shipping president and chief executive Peter Evensen said: “I observed first-hand what an inspiring leader Ingvild was, and it was a pleasure for her to be part of Teekay’s senior management team, full of positivity and can-do but also bringing new ideas and ways of thinking.”

The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association said Sæther will be “deeply missed”, describing her as “an inspiring person and leader, and a strong representative for our industry”.

Former Teekay executive vice president and chief financial officer Vince Lok said “words cannot fully capture the depth of this loss”.

“Ingvild was one of the most genuine and compassionate individuals I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Lok wrote.

“My deepest condolences to Ingvild’s family during this difficult time.”

Altera Infrastructure

Formerly part of the wider Teekay group, Altera Infrastructure provides floating production assets to the global offshore oil and gas sector.

The firm recently sold its entire floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) portfolio to US investment group Carlyle.

The Westhill-based firm’s assets include the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, which is set to be deployed at the Rosebank oilfield development in the UK.

Altera is currently owned by another US private equity firm, Brookfield Asset Management.