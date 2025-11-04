Serica Energy announces farm-in to North Sea Wagtail licence

Serica Energy has agreed to acquire a 40% interest in the P2530 licence in the UK North Sea from Australian firm Finder Energy for about £500,000.

Finder currently holds a 60% operated interest in the licence alongside Dana Petroleum on 40%.

The transaction will see Serica take a non-operated position in a block containing the Wagtail oil discovery and the Marsh and Bancroft exploration prospects.

Serica said the acquisition adds around 8 million barrels of net 2C contingent resources to its portfolio.

The P2530 licence lies north-west of Serica’s Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) recently granted an extension of the current licence phase to 31 August 2026.

During the extension period, the joint venture plans to carry out development engineering studies to assess a potential tie-back of Wagtail to the Triton FPSO.

Serica said completion of the deal is subject NSTA approval and other required consents.

Serica Energy North Sea deals

The deal with Finder Energy comes shortly after Serica signed a $232 million (£173.5m) agreement to acquire the entirety of BP’s stake in the P111 and P2544 licences.

The proposed acquisition comprises a 32% non-operated working interest in the P111 licence, containing the Culzean gas condensate field, and P2544, an exploration licence adjacent to the P111 licence.

The Culzean field, operated by TotalEnergies, is currently the largest single producing gas field in the UK North Sea.

Serica has also recently agreed a $25.6 million (£19m) deal to buy the North Sea assets owned by the failed Prax Group from administrators.

Assets as part of the deal include the Lancaster field West of Shetland as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

Prax had been in the process of buying the GLA fields and the gas plant from Total Energies when it collapsed into administration.

Prax, owned by disgraced husband and wife team Sanjeev and Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, had previously snapped up Lancaster, owned by E&P firm Hurricane Energy, for £250m in 2023.

Serica is one of the UK’s top ten oil and gas producers, with its assets producing around 34,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The operator was a recent takeover target for rival North Sea firm EnQuest, however in May EnQuest said it would drop its takeover bid “in light of current market volatility”.