Preparation works complete as Dunlin Alpha awaits final lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Preparation works complete as Dunlin Alpha awaits final lift

AF Decom has reported that all preparation and removal works have now been completed at the Dunlin Alpha platform, as it awaits removal by the Sleipnir heavy lift vessel (HLV).
By Andrew Dykes
03/06/2022, 3:07 pm Updated: 03/06/2022, 3:08 pm
© Supplied by AF DecomAF Decom workers at the Dunlin field.
AF Decom workers at the Dunlin field.

AF Decom has reported that all preparation and removal works have now been completed at the Dunlin Alpha platform, as it awaits removal by the Sleipnir heavy lift vessel (HLV).

Following years of engineering and preparations, the offshore contractor mobilised in April with a crew of 290 people, in offshore rotation, onboard the HLV Thialf for the hook down preparations.

Dunlin, a 20,000-tonne platform, lies around 100 miles north-east of Shetland.

It was installed in 1977 and will now be removed after 45 years. Operator Fairfield Energy submitted its decommissioning programme for Dunlin Alpha to the UK Government in August 2018.

In a June 3 update, AF Decom said all offshore preparation activities had been safely completed within schedule, leaving the remaining Dunlin structure to be removed during a lifting campaign undertaken by Heerema Marine Contractor’s Sleipnir vessel.

Heerema confirmed the vessel had arrived on station in an update on Thursday. According to the contractor, the topsides will be removing several smaller modules before then tackling the platform’s massive module support frame with a single lift.

Once removed, more than 95% of the Dunlin topsides will be recycled and reused at AF Decom’s recycling facility in Vats, Norway.

“We would like to thank our client Fairfield Energy, and consortium partner HMC, for the excellent cooperation offshore. We are looking forward to welcoming the Sleipnir, with the remaining Dunlin Alpha structures and our client Fairfield Energy to the AF Environmental Base Vats in a few days,” said AF Decom managing director Lars Myhre Hjelmeset.

“This is not the end, but a new beginning. More than 95% of the Dunlin Alpha will be recycled and reused in a construction site near you. In a world where resources are finite and the earth’s ability to absorb carbon emissions have been depleted, the future rests on our ability to recycle and reuse resources and materials. This is our commitment.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts