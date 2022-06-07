Regulator approves removal plans for Brae Bravo jacket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Regulator approves removal plans for Brae Bravo jacket

Regulators have approved TAQA’s plans to remove a section of the remaining jacket structure at Brae Bravo, following a successful topsides decommissioning campaign last year.
By Andrew Dykes
07/06/2022, 1:07 pm
© Supplied by TaqaNSTA decommissioning cost reduction
The remains of the Brae Bravo platform, North Sea.

Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) published approved plans for the programme on Tuesday 7 June, which would see a large section of the upper jacket cut and lifted away later this summer.

The 36,000-tonne Brae Bravo topsides were removed in a separate campaign last year. leaving just the top of the jacket and a navigation aid visible above the water.

The platform sub-structure consists of an 109m tall, eight-legged steel structure, with a total weight of around 22,000 tonnes.

TAQA’s next campaign will see the upper jacket cut at a height of approximately 38.5 m above the seabed (a point around 61m below the lowest tide), and removed via a heavy lift vessel (HLV).

Pipeline riser sections attached to the upper jacket will be removed, while any remaining pipelines will be covered in wider Brae Area decommissioning programmes, TAQA said.

The mass covered by this portion of work amounts to some 11,600 tonnes, including around 1,500 tonnes of marine growth, according to filings.

Once removed, it will be transported to AF Decom’s facility in Vats, Norway, for recycling and disposal.

The lower portion of the substructure, referred to as the “footings”, will be addressed in a separate decommissioning programme.

TAQA said it had considered removal of the entire substructure in a single lift, but that the total weight and height of the jacket and footings precluded this option.

The structure is so tall that if it was lifted as one piece it would not be possible to lift it clear of the water and onto a barge in an upright orientation, the operator said, while shifting it onto its side on a barge would run the risk of the structure collapsing during transportation or unloading.

At a combined 22,000 tonnes, the total mass also exceeds available crane capacity.

The removal window for the upper jacket is earmarked for Q3 2022, according to the programme submission.

Operated by TAQA, current equity holders in the asset include Spirit Energy (13.33%) and Neo Energy (10.5%).

Brae Bravo was installed in 1987, with first oil was achieved on 13th April 1988 reaching a peak production of 94,567 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The platform ceased production in December 2017, having produced more than 500million barrels of oil equivalent over its lifetime.

