Gallery: Heerema removes 12,000-tonne Dunlin platform

Heerema has released a gallery of images showing the lift and removal of the Dunlin platform in the North Sea.

The operation was carried out last week by the Sleipnir crane vessel, with the 12,000-tonne Dunlin topsides being the heaviest it has ever taken.

On behalf of operator Fairfield Energy, Dunlin was removed and taken to the Vats yard in Norway, owned by AF Gruppen.

The platform will be 95% recycled.

In a statement, Heerema said: This project was special, with the giant almost 12,000 metric ton module support frame being the heaviest topside we have lifted and transported suspended in Sleipnir’s cranes.

“Now for the next phase, where the MSF and other modules (all 19,000 metric tons!) will be recycled more than 95% at the AF yard in Vats, Norway.”