Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Gallery: Heerema removes 12,000-tonne Dunlin platform

Heerema has released a gallery of images showing the lift and removal of the Dunlin platform in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
07/06/2022, 5:02 pm
© Supplied by Heeremadunlin
Heerema's Sleipnir vessel takes Dunlin to AF Gruppen's yard in Vats, Norway.

The operation was carried out last week by the Sleipnir crane vessel, with the 12,000-tonne Dunlin topsides being the heaviest it has ever taken.

On behalf of operator Fairfield Energy, Dunlin was removed and taken to the Vats yard in Norway, owned by AF Gruppen.

The platform will be 95% recycled.

In a statement, Heerema said: This project was special, with the giant almost 12,000 metric ton module support frame being the heaviest topside we have lifted and transported suspended in Sleipnir’s cranes.

© Supplied by Heerema
© Supplied by Heerema
© Supplied by Heerema
© Supplied by Heerema Heerema's Sleipnir vessel takes Dunlin to AF Gruppen's yard in Vats, Norway.
© Supplied by Heerema
© Supplied by Heerema

“Now for the next phase, where the MSF and other modules (all 19,000 metric tons!) will be recycled more than 95% at the AF yard in Vats, Norway.”

