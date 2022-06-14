Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

An oil and gas industry leader has highlighted an initiative to use a decommissioned platform as an art installation, asking ‘why isn’t this happening in Aberdeen?’

“SEE Monster” is planned for Weston-super-Mare this year, in the same place that the artist Banksy created his “Dismaland” project in 2015.

The scheme is part of a UK Government initiative called Unboxed, designed to deliver greater connectivity between the arts and industry.