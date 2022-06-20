Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Plexus lands £500,000 order from Oceaneering for North Sea decom campaign

By Allister Thomas
20/06/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 20/06/2022, 8:03 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PRESS AND JOURNALplexus oceaneering
Plexus CEO Ben van Bilderbeek. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE

Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services firm Plexus Holdings has won a £500,000 order from Oceaneering.

The purchase order, for its POS-GRIP technology, will generate the revenues in the 2023 calendar year, “with potential for other similar work in the North Sea and internationally”.

Oceaneering has ordered tieback and subsea well control equipment, which will be used to support P&A services for a six-operator joint campaign in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Earlier this year, Oceaneering won work on a “world first” campaign to plug and abandon 24 wells for six operators in the Dutch sector: TotalEnergies, NAM, ONE-Dyas, Neptune Energy, Petrogas E&P and Wintershall Nordzee.

Plexus CEO Ben van Bilderbeek said the work arrives after “lean years” going back to 2015.

“We are delighted to be working with Oceaneering on this North Sea project and anticipate this opportunity leading to further potential for P&A work for Plexus, especially given the sector’s growth forecasts. This new order for our unique services on a multi-well campaign is a major step forward for Plexus and represents a diversification of our business into support-vessel based P&A work.

“After many lean years and following the collapse and near collapse of many companies in the oil and gas services sector in 2015/16, it is reassuring to see a widely reported recovery in drilling activity and capital expenditure around the world.”

Mr van Bilderbeek told investors last week that Plexus has been seeing more activity off the back of a “resurgence” in the North Sea.

