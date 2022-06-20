Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services firm Plexus Holdings has won a £500,000 order from Oceaneering.

The purchase order, for its POS-GRIP technology, will generate the revenues in the 2023 calendar year, “with potential for other similar work in the North Sea and internationally”.

Oceaneering has ordered tieback and subsea well control equipment, which will be used to support P&A services for a six-operator joint campaign in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Earlier this year, Oceaneering won work on a “world first” campaign to plug and abandon 24 wells for six operators in the Dutch sector: TotalEnergies, NAM, ONE-Dyas, Neptune Energy, Petrogas E&P and Wintershall Nordzee.

Plexus CEO Ben van Bilderbeek said the work arrives after “lean years” going back to 2015.

“We are delighted to be working with Oceaneering on this North Sea project and anticipate this opportunity leading to further potential for P&A work for Plexus, especially given the sector’s growth forecasts. This new order for our unique services on a multi-well campaign is a major step forward for Plexus and represents a diversification of our business into support-vessel based P&A work.

“After many lean years and following the collapse and near collapse of many companies in the oil and gas services sector in 2015/16, it is reassuring to see a widely reported recovery in drilling activity and capital expenditure around the world.”

Mr van Bilderbeek told investors last week that Plexus has been seeing more activity off the back of a “resurgence” in the North Sea.