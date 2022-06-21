Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Showtime for Well-Safe Protector as Ithaca Energy picks oil rig for North Sea decom job

Well-Safe Solutions has won a contract with operator Ithaca Energy to plug and abandon (P&A) a handful of southern North Sea wells.
By Hamish Penman
21/06/2022, 8:00 am Updated: 21/06/2022, 4:14 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Well-Safe SolutionsIthaca Energy Well-Safe Protector
The Well-Safe Protector

Well-Safe Solutions has won a contract with operator Ithaca Energy to plug and abandon (P&A) a handful of southern North Sea wells.

To complete the job on the Anglia platform, the Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning firm will use the Well-Safe Protector rig.

It is the first time the jack-up, formerly called the West Epsilon, will have been mobilised since Well-Safe bought it from Seadrill in 2020.

Since then it has undergone extensive upgrades at Invergordon to make it ready for work in the decommissioning market.

The Well-Safe Protector will mobilise to Ithaca’s Anglia gas field in late summer, where it will P&A six wells.

A ‘handful’ of new jobs

A specific value for the contract – which covers project management, well engineering and all managed delivery services – wasn’t given, but Well-Safe did say it was a multi-million pound deal.

It will directly support about 90 people offshore, as well as a further 10 people onshore, including non-Well-Safe staff.

A “handful of new roles” will also be created.

Matt Jenkins, chief operating officer at Well-Safe, said: “This full-service contract is further vindication of our operating model and allows Ithaca to realise the benefits of Well-Safe’s extensive experience in the Southern North Sea.

“Well-Safe delivers environmentally-friendly and cost-effective well decommissioning operations, unlocking key learnings over multi-well, multi-operator campaigns.

“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with the team behind Ithaca Energy, who have entrusted Well-Safe with this important project, allowing them to maintain resources on their production delivery workscopes and significant capital projects.”

© Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions
Well-Safe Solutions acquired the Well-Safe Protector from Seadrill in 2020

Scope for more wells in 2023

An option to P&A an additional three subsea wells on the field, which stopped production in 2015, is also available next year

A decommissioning plan for the Anglia platform, around 34 miles off the Norfolk coast, was lodged in 2019 and approved the following year.

Jane Eddie, Well-Safe’s bid manager, added: “We have worked closely with Ithaca Energy to design a contract which meets their needs and – crucially – those of Offshore Energies UK, the North Sea Transition Authority and other industry stakeholders.”

“Our team is uniquely positioned to support Ithaca Energy with their decommissioning obligations, as we are the first UK-based company with owner-operated rigs to exclusively perform well P&A operations.”

A ‘vitally important’ project

In addition to the Well-Safe Protector, Well-Safe’s fleet includes the Well-Safe Guardian and the Well-Safe Defender.

The latter, which used to be called the WilPhoenix, was recently acquired for £12.4 million from troubled contractor Awilco Drilling.

Well-Safe WilPhoenix © Supplied by Awilco Drilling
The Well-Safe Defender oil rig, formerly the WilPhoenix

It is currently undergoing conversion for well P&A activity.

Ricky Thomson, decommissioning manager at trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said: “Decommissioning has a crucial role to play in helping the UK deliver its net zero ambitions, as outlined in the North Sea Transition Deal. The UK’s decommissioning industry has an incredibly exciting future ahead, and projects like this will be vitally important to realising those ambitions.

“We welcome today’s announcement by Well-Safe Solutions. We wish the project the very best of success moving forward.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts