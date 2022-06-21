Work resumes on giant Brae decommissioning campaign for Taqa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Work resumes on giant Brae decommissioning campaign for Taqa

Work has resumed on a huge decommissioning campaign at the Taqa-operated Brae field in the North Sea
By Allister Thomas
21/06/2022, 3:59 pm Updated: 21/06/2022, 3:59 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TAQABrae Taqa decommissioning
DO YOU LIFT?: A drilling rig on Taqa's Brae Alpha platform was removed this week in a single lift by the Heerema-operated Sleipnir crane vessel.

The Sleipnir heavy lift vessel has this week removed the West Drilling Rig on board the Brae Alpha platform, with the larger Brae Bravo jacket structure nearby to follow.

Heerema Marine Contractors is contracted on the work in partnership with AF Offshore Decom.

Having carried out the single-lift operation yesterday (June 20) the Sleipnir vessel is now moving to the former site of the neighbouring Brae Bravo facility to remove the upper main jacket.

brae taqa decommissioning © Supplied by Taqa
The topsides are gone, but the huge Brae Bravo jacket is still waiting to be removed.

Sleipnir has the rig on its deck and will carry the Brae Bravo jacket on its cranes to travel to Vats in Norway for dismantling.

The 36,000-tonne Brae Bravo topsides were removed in a separate campaign last year. leaving just the top of the jacket and a navigation aid visible above the water.

The platform sub-structure consists of a 109m tall, eight-legged steel structure, with a total weight of around 22,000 tonnes.

OPRED, the environmental regulator, approved removal of the jacket two weeks ago.

The lower portion of the substructure, referred to as the “footings”, will be addressed in a separate decommissioning programme.

Major operation

Last year, Taqa said decommissioning the Brae Bravo topsides involved more than 500 people and nearly 400,000 man-hours.

It also brought together the world’s two largest crane vessels, Thialf and Sleipnir operated by Heerema, for the first time.

Brae Bravo was installed in 1987, with first oil was achieved on 13th April 1988 reaching a peak production of 94,567 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The platform ceased production in December 2017, having produced more than 500million barrels of oil equivalent over its lifetime.

Taqa said that more than 300,000 people travelled to Brae Bravo over the course of its life, working with 5,000 different companies.

Operated by TAQA, current equity holders in the asset include Spirit Energy (13.33%) and Neo Energy (10.5%).

