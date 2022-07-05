Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom Engineering wins £300k in global contracts following Aberdeen trials

Decom Engineering has secured further contracts across the globe after its chopsaw tool successfully cut its teeth during trials at the National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen.
By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2022, 10:19 am
© Supplied by Decom EngineeringDecom Engineering's C1-24 chopsaw was tested at depths of 800m at the National Hyberbaric Centre, Aberdeen.
The pipeline decommissioning specialist said it had bagged two contracts worth more than £300,000 in the North Sea and offshore west Africa.

Decom has designed and developed its own range of cold-cutting saws which can be used to tackle a variety of energy decommissioning tasks.

Headquartered in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, the family-run company recently invested over £250,000 in a new 6,000 square feet Aberdeenshire base at Potterton, near Dyce, to be closer to North Sea oil and gas clients.

Its latest win includes a conductor recovery and removal project on a vessel in the North Sea, during which the firm’s C1 Chopsaw is expected to complete eight cuts on behalf of a global offshore contractor.

In addition, Norwegian-headquartered subsea and offshore wind farm contractor Havfram has commissioned the group to carry out cutting operations on a ROVCON connecter in water depths of up to 800m off the coast of west Africa.

Both projects are firsts for the company, and were secured following a series of technical trials of the C1 system at JFD Global’s testing tank and the National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen.

It also follows the completion of two phases of another offshore project in the Gulf of Thailand, in which Decom’s chop saws performed hundreds of cuts on piping of up to 16” diameter.

The firm’s managing director Sean Conway said: “The successful completion of a strategic project offshore Thailand and our imminent mobilisation on workscopes in the North Sea and Africa, demonstrates that our technology is gaining traction with energy companies and contractors who have technically challenging requirements on a range of international decommissioning projects.

“Recent technical trials in Aberdeen have proven our cutting technologies can operate safely in deeper waters and that they are preferable to rival solutions where accessibility to subsea infrastructure is an issue.”

The company added that following completion of its upcoming North Sea work, it hopes to be in a “prime position” to secure more significant work scopes from the same client at a second UK platform.

Commercial director Nick McNally noted: “The technical trials in Aberdeen gave reassurance and confidence to the end-clients, and proved our saws are capable of operating in water depths of 800 metres or more, opening up new opportunities for engagement on more challenging decommissioning projects.”

Havfram senior engineer Steven Gibson explained the rationale behind the use of the tool: “The potential of Decom’s saw to cut the heavy grade material we are going to be cutting through on the west African seabed, the speed of the cut, and the ability to position it in a very restricted space, were the driving factors in awarding this workscope.”

Mr Conway said Decom Engineering would continue to invest in infrastructure and to build its asset portfolio to enable it to tackle more technically challenging decommissioning work.

It has already voiced plans to create up to ten new roles in the coming years.

“Our R&D and engineering teams are currently working on new chop saws which are capable of handling piping of up to 36” diameter in anticipation of potentially winning other contracts in the second half of this year,” he continued.

