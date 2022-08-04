Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highlighting supply chain opportunities within the lucrative well decommissioning sector will be a key focus of an industry event, due to take place in Aberdeen later this month.

Co-hosted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and membership organisation, Decom North Sea, “Well P&A: Commercial Transformation Through Collaboration” is aimed specifically at the wells and well services community.

Taking place on August 17 at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel, the event is billed as an opportunity for operators and contractors to engage openly and share innovative solutions to contractual barriers.

North Sea firms including Repsol Sinopec and EnQuest will provide insights on their upcoming well decommissioning work.

Meanwhile a panel discussion featuring Serica Energy and Spirit Energy will focus in on collaboration for innovative approaches to well plug and abandonment (P&A) contracting.

Representing Decom North Sea’s supply chain membership, attendees will also hear from vendors and suppliers, including Exceed, Mermaid Subsea Services UK, Well-Safe Solutions, Helix and Petrofac.

Each will explain how their collaborative approaches have led to recent contract awards for game-changing well P&A campaigns.

Industry regulator the NSTA will share examples of the work it undertakes with industry to stimulate campaigns, in line with its strategy.

This includes giving suppliers a much clearer picture of the scale and timing of future work scopes via data and digital tools, such as the energy pathfinder database.

Sam Long, interim chief executive of Decom North Sea, said: “We are proud to support NSTA in the delivery of this event, which will both champion recent successes in well abandonment and decommissioning and improve visibility of future work scopes. Our industry has continued to face numerous challenges in recent years and steps that share knowledge and increase understanding should be welcomed.”