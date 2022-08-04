Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Aberdeen supply chain event to shine light on operators’ well P&A opportunities

Highlighting supply chain opportunities within the lucrative well decommissioning sector will be a key focus of an industry event, due to take place in Aberdeen later this month.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/08/2022, 7:41 am
© Supplied by Decom North SeaSupply chain event P&A
Decom North Sea interim CEO Sam Long.

Co-hosted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and membership organisation, Decom North Sea, “Well P&A: Commercial Transformation Through Collaboration” is aimed specifically at the wells and well services community.

Taking place on August 17 at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel, the event is billed as an opportunity for operators and contractors to engage openly and share innovative solutions to contractual barriers.

North Sea firms including Repsol Sinopec and EnQuest will provide insights on their upcoming well decommissioning work.

Meanwhile a panel discussion featuring Serica Energy and Spirit Energy will focus in on collaboration for innovative approaches to well plug and abandonment (P&A) contracting.

Representing Decom North Sea’s supply chain membership, attendees will also hear from vendors and suppliers, including Exceed, Mermaid Subsea Services UK, Well-Safe Solutions, Helix and Petrofac.

Each will explain how their collaborative approaches have led to recent contract awards for game-changing well P&A campaigns.

Industry regulator the NSTA will share examples of the work it undertakes with industry to stimulate campaigns, in line with its strategy.

This includes giving suppliers a much clearer picture of the scale and timing of future work scopes via data and digital tools, such as the energy pathfinder database.

Sam Long, interim chief executive of Decom North Sea, said: “We are proud to support NSTA in the delivery of this event, which will both champion recent successes in well abandonment and decommissioning and improve visibility of future work scopes. Our industry has continued to face numerous challenges in recent years and steps that share knowledge and increase understanding should be welcomed.”

 

