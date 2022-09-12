UK winning majority of onshore decommissioning work, figures reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

UK winning majority of onshore decommissioning work, figures reveal

The majority of UK North Sea assets are being dismantled in Britain, new figures have revealed amid concerns of overseas yards winning decommissioning work.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/09/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kim CessDecommissioning: The Curlew FPSO was ultimately sent to Norway for recycling because its original destination of Dundee didn't have the facilities.
Information obtained by Energy Voice shows that British yards have won dismantling for 26 of the 39 oil and gas assets removed from the UK North Sea between 2018-2021.

That includes a series of heavy, high value assets like the Brent and Ninian platforms, alongside smaller prizes like the dozen V-field assets from Harbour Energy’s Southern North Sea portfolio.

The 26 do not include the Shell Curlew FPSO, which ultimately went to Norway for dismantling, or the Voyageur Spirit vessel, currently laid up at Kishorn but not being recycled at this stage.

It comes amid a series of high-profile wins for overseas yards in recent months, such as the Foinaven FPSO heading to Denmark for dismantling, despite bids from a yard in Scotland just 20 miles away from where it is currently laid up, and the Brae Bravo going to Norway.

FOI gaps

A freedom of information request to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) showed that records had not been kept for 22 of the 39 assets which were removed from 2018-2021, raising concerns about local content targets.

uk decommissioning © Supplied by DC Thomson
FOI stats from the NSTA. Harbour Energy later confirmed all of its Southern North Sea assets on the list (V-fields and LOGGS area) have all been dismantled in the UK.

However, a response from Harbour Energy has stated that 17 of these “unknowns” – assets from the Southern North Sea – have all been dismantled at Veolia and Able facilities at Great Yarmouth and Teesside, respectively.

Harbour said: “The NTSA is aware of the dismantling and recycling arrangements for all these installation.”

Industry commentator Will Rowley, CEO of Offshore Solutions Group and former head of industry body Decom North Sea, said: “The poor record keeping is still an issue as every operator has to submit a detailed plan to the NSTA to gain approval.

“This reflects the continued low priority of decom within the wider NSTA’s thinking.”

On the figures and its decommissioning commitment, the NSTA pointed to actions to support the supply chain to win work.

A spokesperson said: “The NSTA has taken action to answer the UK supply chain’s calls for a clearer picture of upcoming UKCS project activity, including decommissioning, both through our Pathfinder website and Decommissioning Data Visibility Dashboard. Improving visibility of near-term contracting opportunities gives suppliers more confidence to invest in skills and technologies.

“In line with revised guidance published on 30 August 2022, Supply Chain Action Plans will be used to monitor and track the UK local content commitments outlined in the North Sea Transition Deal relating to energy transition projects and decommissioning activity.”

The regulator also pointed to its advocacy of well decommissioning campaigns to deliver “deliver substantial cost efficiencies, reduce emissions and give suppliers confidence to invest”.

Competition with wind for UK decommissioning

According to the data from the regulator, seven of the 39 assets have gone overseas and the remaining three are not known.

Last week, Atlas Decom issued criticism at Teekay and BP over the Foinaven FPSO being sent to Denmark for decommissioning, rather than its yard nearby to where its laid up at Hunterston.

uk decommissioning © Supplied by Atlas Decom
The Foinaven FPSO at Hunterston will go to Denmark for dismantling.

Several other assets have gone to neighbouring North Sea countries in recent months, rather than UK yards.

Ricky Thomson, decommissioning manager at OEUK, said onshore recycling isn’t the only potential prize.

“While dismantling assets is an important part of the process, decommissioning is a broad operation with many onshore and offshore activities which over the next decade represent £16.6 billion of potential activity for the UK supply chain.

“We’re committed to working with companies, industry, regulators and government to realise the full potential of our homegrown decommissioning capabilities and we continue to identify where we can work together to help deliver meaningful change.”

UK success

Will Rowley said that onshore dismantling and offshore well plugging and abandonment, are both booming areas for the UK sector.

The UK has an “increasingly dominant role” across the North Sea on the latter.

“Whether with rigs (Well-Safe) or rigless (Acteon/Claxton), the UK sector is the technical and innovative powerhouse in well P&A.

“A rough estimate would put the UK position at >60% of the entire North Sea (UK, Norway, Netherlands). As the number of wells increase then this ratio should be maintained.”

Looking at the assets on the list, Mr Rowley highlighted that, by tonnage – and thereby value – the Brent and Ninian platforms are important wins the UK has claimed.

“If you tried to assess the ‘value’ of all of this work it may well end up close to the target of 50% (remember 1x Brent is worth more than a dozen small Vikings)”, he said.

Other issues to consider for UK yards going forward are the competition for space with offshore wind; a potentially more lucrative business.

“Compared to two years ago some yards may choose to undertake offshore wind work in preference to decom, especially if the schedule is longer and/or the chance of follow on sustained activity rather than a single projects,” added Mr Rowley.

