Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Images: Tyra jackets en route to Denmark for decommissioning

Colossal structures from French supermajor TotalEnergies’ (LON: TTE) Tyra field are en route to Denmark for decommissioning.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/09/2022, 3:43 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AllseasTyra decommissioning
The Pioneering Spirit removing the Tyra West Alpha and East Alpha jackets.

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit recently removed the West Alpha and East Alpha jackets from the North Sea for the oil giant, as well as its Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) partners.

The giant heavy lift vessel is now taking them to Frederikshavn, Denmark, where they will be broken up and recycled.

The removal of the jackets brings Allseas involvement in the Tyra redevelopment project to a close.

In total the Pioneering Spirit, the largest construction vessel in the world, has removed more than 35,000 tonnes of offshore facilities from the field.

© Supplied by Allseas
© Supplied by Allseas
© Supplied by Allseas

It doesn’t mark the end for Tyra though, and Tyra II, a redevelopment of the field, will secure continued production of natural gas for years to come.

Earlier this month the new process module for the project set sail from Indonesia, where it was fabricated by McDermott.

It is expected to take about a month for the unit to reach the field, about 140 miles west of Jutland.

At peak production, the process module will be able to handle 300 million standard cubic feet gas per day, coming from both Tyra and five unmanned satellite fields.

Allseas’ role in the project covered engineering, preparation, removal and transport to specialist dismantling yards of the complete East Alpha and West Alpha platforms, flare jackets, IPF and monopile.

It has been a large part of a record year for the Pioneering Spirit, which has lifted and transported around 115,000 tonnes of new and decommissioned facilities for the offshore energy industry in 2022.

Among its other achievements in the North Sea recently has been the removal the jacket of the Ninian Northern field.

The 8,500 tonnes, 83-metre-high steel structure was taken to the deep-water port in Lerwick, Shetland.

It is currently being decommissioned by waste, water and energy management services firm Veolia and logistics company Peterson.

It was the first time the Pioneering Spirit had operated at a quayside in a UK port.

